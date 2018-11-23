Kansas State (5-6, 3-5) at Iowa State (6-4, 5-3)
Basics: 6 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, ranked 25th in this week’s AP poll, had its school-record five-game winning streak ended with a 24-10 loss to Texas last Saturday. The Cyclones finished with just 210 yards of offense, and their quarterbacks were sacked six times. They now will try to end a 10-game losing streak against Kansas State, which has won nine of those games by eight points or fewer. The Wildcats triumphed 20-19 last season, scoring the winning touchdown as time ran out. Kansas State held Texas Tech’s potent offense to 181 yards and two first-quarter field goals last week in a 21-6 victory.
Illinois (4-7, 2-6) at Northwestern (7-4, 7-1)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM), WYEC (93.9 FM)
Storylines: Neither team has much to play for in this game other than the Land of Lincoln Trophy. Northwestern already has clinched a spot in next week’s Big Ten championship game, and Illinois fell out of bowl contention with last week’s 63-0 loss to Iowa. Northwestern has won six straight Big Ten games, blending an improved running attack with the passing of Clayton Thorson (233.2 yards per game) and a solid defense. The Wildcats also are the nation’s least penalized team. Illinois is hoping for the return of 1,000-yard rusher Reggie Corbin, who missed most of the Iowa game with a foot injury.
Lamar (7-4) at Northern Iowa (6-5)
Basics: 4 p.m.; UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa posted its third shutout of the season in a 37-0 victory over Missouri State that helped the Panthers land the 20th FCS playoff berth in their history. Lamar, one of the last three teams into the FCS field, is making its first playoff appearance. The Cardinals, coached by former TCU offensive coordinator Mike Schultz, feature a balanced ground game with four players who have rushed for between 500 and 600 yards. The two schools have met only once previously. UNI, then known as Iowa State Teachers College, defeated Lamar Tech 19-17 in the 1964 Pecan Bowl in Abilene, Texas.