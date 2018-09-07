Western Illinois (0-1) at Illinois (1-0)
Basics: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM), WYEC (93.9 FM)
Storylines: Illinois rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to defeat Kent State 31-24, winning its 21st consecutive home opener. AJ Bush rushed for 139 yards (fifth most ever by an Illini quarterback) and also passed for 190 yards in his debut. Linebacker Jake Hansen was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after registering 15 tackles, six of them for losses. Western Illinois lost its opener 26-23 despite outgaining Montana State and holding a huge advantage in time of possession. Steve McShane scored all three WIU touchdowns, on a 3-yard run and receptions of 2 and 18 yards.