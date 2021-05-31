In title game, Luther infield was Q-C grown

“There’s a lot of good baseball teams in our conference and we knew that we would have be play our best to have a chance to win the tournament,’’ Sebben said.

“We came together as a team and put together a good weekend. Great pitching, good defense, timely hits, everything that you need to do we were able to get done.’’

Lindmark said that combination allowed the Norse to reach one of their preseason goals.

“We have some great senior leadership on this teams, a couple of guys who came back for a fifth year after having the season end early a year ago because they wanted to be part of something special,’’ Lindmark said.

“Even though we didn’t get the conference title in the regular season, we were able to put it all together at the right time and win the tournament.’’

Michna said the success was a collaborative endeavor.

“It seemed like every game, somebody was stepping up to make a difference,’’ Michna said. “That created a lot of confidence one through nine in the lineup.’’

That also strengthened the bond between the three infielders from the Quad-Cities on the Luther roster.