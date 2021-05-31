In title game, Luther infield was Q-C grown

When Aiden Michna stepped into the starting lineup for the Luther College baseball team in the American Rivers Conference championship game, all the first baseman from Moline had to do was take one look around the infield and he felt at home.
To his right at second base was Peyton Lindmark, a sophomore from Pleasant Valley, making another start for the Norse, and across the diamond starting at third base was sophomore Noah Sebben from Moline.
“Going out for a big game like that, there could be a lot of nerves but to look around and see all of those familiar faces, it was a pretty cool experience to be out there with guys from your hometown,’’ Michna said.
The three all arrived at Luther in the final of 2019 as freshmen, each earning all-conference honors at the prep level — Michna and Sebben for the Maroons in the Western Big 6 and Lindmark with the Spartans in the Mississippi Athletic Conference — before continuing their careers with the Norse.
They all contributed to Luther winning its first conference baseball tournament championship since 2016, earning the American Rivers’ automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament with a 4-2 victory over top-seeded Coe on May 23.
Sebben went 3 for 3 at the plate including a solo home run and Michna collected a pair of hits in the conference championship game, while Lindmark helped Luther open tournament play with a pair of hits in a victory over Simpson.
“There’s a lot of good baseball teams in our conference and we knew that we would have be play our best to have a chance to win the tournament,’’ Sebben said.
“We came together as a team and put together a good weekend. Great pitching, good defense, timely hits, everything that you need to do we were able to get done.’’
Lindmark said that combination allowed the Norse to reach one of their preseason goals.
“We have some great senior leadership on this teams, a couple of guys who came back for a fifth year after having the season end early a year ago because they wanted to be part of something special,’’ Lindmark said.
“Even though we didn’t get the conference title in the regular season, we were able to put it all together at the right time and win the tournament.’’
Michna said the success was a collaborative endeavor.
“It seemed like every game, somebody was stepping up to make a difference,’’ Michna said. “That created a lot of confidence one through nine in the lineup.’’
That also strengthened the bond between the three infielders from the Quad-Cities on the Luther roster.
“It’s been great having guys from the Quad-Cities on the team,’’ Lindmark said. “I knew of Noah and Aiden in high school, but didn’t really know them until I got to college. Now, we’re hanging around each other all the time, here and back home.’’
Lindmark has been a lineup regular at second for Luther this season, batting .290 and starting 40 of the 41 games he has played this season for a 32-16 team.
Sebben has split time as a starter at third base while the American Rivers Conference championship game start was just the second of the season for Michna, who had been limited to nine regular-season games as he worked his way back from a wrist injury.
“It’s been good to be back out there after the injury,'' Michna said. "Things are feeling good and it’s great to be back out there playing baseball again. That was a different experience for me.''
With the NCAA Division III postseason field reduced this season to 48 teams, Luther was the lone American Rivers team to make the field.
It was an opportunity Sebben said the team isn’t taking for granted.
“It definitely has been a cool ride this season, and we will enjoy every game we play,’’ Sebben said.