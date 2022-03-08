INDOOR T&F: QC area well represented at DIII Nationals

The Quad-Cities will be well represented at this weekend’s NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Five athletes — all competing in field events — with local ties have qualified for the championships to be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in a meet hosted by the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Two performers from Augustana College — Carson Eipers and Kat Krebasch — have qualified along with three former Q-C prep standouts. Those are Cade Collier (Pleasant Valley), Caroline Ferguson (Riverdale) and Grace Elvert (Calamus-Wheatland).

In four of those six events in which locals are qualified, they are seeded among the top five.

Leading that charge are the Augustana qualifiers.

Eipers (Jr., Naperville Central H.S.), is seeded third in the weight throw with an indoor best of 63-feet, 4-inches (19.32 meters). He placed third in the CCIW Indoor where he topped out at 60-2 (18.35 meters).

Krebasch (Sr., Fenton H.S.) is seeded fourth in the pole vault, tied with three other entrants with a best of 12-feet, 8-inches (3.86 meters). She is coming in off wins in both the pole vault and high jump (5-feet, 3.75-inches/1.62 meters) at the CCIW Indoor Championships two weeks ago.

Ferguson (Sr., University of Dubuque) qualified in both the shot put and weight throw. She enters this weekend seeded third in shot with a best of 47-3 (14.40 meters) and is just under 2 feet (.57 meters) out of the top spot. She is seeded fifth in the weight throw with a season-best of just shy of 59-1 (18 meters).

Elvert (Jr., UW-Platteville) is seeded 10th in the pentathlon with a season-best of 3,314 points. That mark came in the WIAC Indoor T&F Championships where she placed third, scoring personal-best marks in all five events that comprise the pentathlon. Elvert ran 9.42 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, high jumped 5-3.75, shot putted 34-1.5, long jumped 17-2.25 and ran 2:42.14 in the 800 meters.

Collier (Soph., University of Dubuque) is seeded 14th out of 20 entrants in the shot put. His indoor best this season is 51-11.75 (15.84 meters).

Competition is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

