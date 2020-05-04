Iowa cancels summer sports camps

A chance for young athletes to learn and grow their games with instruction from University of Iowa coaches and student-athletes won’t be happening this summer.

The university’s decision to host no in-person summer programming on campus through Aug. 7 will impact summer plans for approximately 3,000 young athletes who planned to participate in Iowa Sports Camps.

The cancellation impacts camps in every sport, including football, basketball and wrestling.

Camps for young participants in baseball, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, rowing, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and volleyball are also among camps that have been canceled.

Everything from elite to open camps hosted by the Hawkeye football and wrestling programs to events such as the weekend father and son camp hosted by the Iowa men’s basketball program have been scratched from the schedule.

The cancellations include a camp scheduled for June 29-July 2 at the Muscatine Community YMCA hosted by the Hawkeye men’s basketball program.