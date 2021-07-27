Iowa extends nine coaching contracts

Iowa has extended the contacts for nine of its intercollegiate athletics coaches, including men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder and wrestling coach Tom Brands.

Director of athletics Gary Barta announced Monday the extensions on Monday, citing one of the most successful seasons in the department’s history during the 2020-21 academic year.

Iowa won six Big Ten championships, the NCAA championship in wrestling and reached the NCAA Final Four in field hockey. Six Hawkeye coaches received Big Ten coach of the year honors, six Iowa athletes were named as the conference player or athlete of the year and three Hawkeyes won freshman of the year recognition.

The cumulative body of work by Hawkeye teams allowed Iowa to finish 30th nationally in the final rankings for the Learfield IMG College Director’s Cup, the program’s highest finish in the overall sports standings since 1997.

Barta called the extensions a “reward,’’ saying he was “proud of our coaches, staff and student-athletes for their successes in competition, but just as importantly for the professionalism displayed in going about their business, both athletically and academically, throughout a very difficult time due to COVID-19.’’