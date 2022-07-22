 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
IOWA ATHLETICS

Iowa fills diversity, equity, inclusion spots

  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-002

A Hawkeye logo is seen etched into the glass of the Ted Pacha Family Club at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta

The University of Iowa has filled a pair of diversity, equity and inclusion staff positions within its athletics department.

Lorenda Holston has been named as the assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embry will fill the newly-created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator on the Hawkeye athletics staff.

Liz Tovar, the senior associate athletics director of student-athlete academic services and the university’s executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, announced the hires on Friday.

“These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to (diversity, equity and inclusion) while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staff and resources in this critical area,’’ Tovar said in a statement.

People are also reading…

A native of Riverdale, Ga., and former track all-American at Colorado State, Holston arrives at Iowa from Purdue where she served as a student-athlete development associate since last August.

She previously worked as an academic support coordinator at Georgia Tech and worked in student-athlete support at Colorado State.

Embry joins the Iowa staff from Coastal Carolina, where he as an academic advisor with the football and women’s lacrosse programs.

A native of Bartow, Fla., who was an all-American in football at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., Embry previously worked in academic student-services at the University of Portland and Eastern Illinois. He also worked as a teacher, football coach and athletic director at West Broward Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injured Hawkeye commit making progress

Injured Hawkeye commit making progress

Injured Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones is making progress as she recovers from injuries suffered when she and three family members were struck by a car.

Bees add four to hall of fame

Bees add four to hall of fame

Golfer Joe Demory, women’s basketball player Jennifer Goetz, football player Michael Hayward and men’s basketball player Mike Kennedy make up the 32nd class of inductees for the St. Ambrose Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hawkeyes set nonconference schedule

Hawkeyes set nonconference schedule

An 11-game nonconference schedule that includes opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big East, Big 12 and possibly the Pac-12 awaits the Iowa basketball team this coming season.

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Incoming Iowa freshman Josh Dix, 6-foot-5 wing from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, said his patience has been tested as he continues to make steady progress while working his way back from surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Hawkeye coaches: Swarm Collective 'essential'

Hawkeye coaches: Swarm Collective 'essential'

Brad Heinrichs, the head of the new NIL endeavor that will benefit University of Iowa football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, said Tuesday he is uncertain how much money it will take to put together a sustainable program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News