Iowa fills diversity, equity, inclusion spots

The University of Iowa has filled a pair of diversity, equity and inclusion staff positions within its athletics department.

Lorenda Holston has been named as the assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embry will fill the newly-created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator on the Hawkeye athletics staff.

Liz Tovar, the senior associate athletics director of student-athlete academic services and the university’s executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, announced the hires on Friday.

“These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to (diversity, equity and inclusion) while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staff and resources in this critical area,’’ Tovar said in a statement.

A native of Riverdale, Ga., and former track all-American at Colorado State, Holston arrives at Iowa from Purdue where she served as a student-athlete development associate since last August.

She previously worked as an academic support coordinator at Georgia Tech and worked in student-athlete support at Colorado State.

Embry joins the Iowa staff from Coastal Carolina, where he as an academic advisor with the football and women’s lacrosse programs.

A native of Bartow, Fla., who was an all-American in football at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., Embry previously worked in academic student-services at the University of Portland and Eastern Illinois. He also worked as a teacher, football coach and athletic director at West Broward Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.