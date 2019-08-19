Fans of the Iowa and Iowa State football teams have a reason to be optimistic as the 2019 season approaches.
For the first time, both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are ranked in the preseason Associated Press college football poll to start the season.
Iowa is rated 20th and Iowa State is 21st in the inaugural poll of the season as selected by a panel of 62 voters from across the country.
The preseason ranking for the Hawkeyes, coming off of a 9-4 season, is Iowa’s first in the AP poll since 2010, while the Cyclones are rated in the preseason by the AP for the first time since 1978.
Iowa returns 12 starters from its Outback Bowl championship a year ago and was previously ranked 19th in the preseason coaches poll conducted by USA Today.
Iowa State has 16 starters returning from an 8-5 season that concluded with an Alamo Bowl berth. The Cyclones, who host the Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 14, are ranked 24th in the preseason coaches poll.
Defending national champion Clemson tops the poll for the first time, beating out the Alabama team it defeated in last season’s national title game for the first spot in the poll.
Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five, while LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are among seven Big Ten teams to earn spots in the preseason poll. Penn State lands at 15th, Michigan State is 18th and Wisconsin is 19th. Nebraska at 24th is behind the Hawkeyes in the 20th spot.
The Cyclones at 21 are one of three Big 12 teams to make the top-25, joining the Sooners and Longhorns.
Northwestern and Minnesota from the Big Ten and West Virginia from the Big 12 are among other teams receiving votes.