Iowa reinstates women's swimming, diving program

With the outcome of pending legal action uncertain, the University of Iowa is reinstating the women’s swimming and diving program it initially planned to cut following the current season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement Monday that a lawsuit brought forward last September challenging the university’s decision to discontinue the program and a recent court order mandating the continuation of the sport during the legal process created a level of uncertainty that led the university to decide to continue the program.
Barta said the uncertainty could last several months or years, prompting the university decision to reverse course.
“We made the decision the right thing to do was to re-instate the women’s swimming and diving program and remove any uncertainty moving forward for our current student-athletes as well as high school swimmers considering attending the University of Iowa,’’ Barta said.
The university chose to reinstate the program regardless of any outcome related to the lawsuit because it believes “more certainty will be beneficial for the future of the program.’’
Iowa originally announced in August that it was cutting the program because of an estimated financial deficit of $75 million created by the COVID-19 pandemic, among a number of measures to mitigate the financial shortfall.
Cuts included the elimination of Hawkeye men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis programs at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
The mitigation efforts, which also included operational budget cuts, salary reductions and position eliminations, and limited revenues generated during the modified football season, have trimmed the estimated budget deficit to $50-60 million for the current fiscal year.
The decision to discontinue the other three sports will remain in place.
“We remain committed to support and care for those student-athletes, honor their scholarships if they choose to remain at Iowa and provide academic, medical and mental health support as requested,’’ Barta said.