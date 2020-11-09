Iowa State football

AMES — The Iowa State University football team is entering its second of three pods this season.

The Cyclones’ Big 12 Conference schedule is neatly broken up into three, three-game pods.

Iowa State went 3-0 in its first pod to put it in position to control its own destiny by beating TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

The Cyclones went 2-1 in its second pod by beating Kansas and Baylor and losing to Oklahoma State.

“I think the reality of the middle pod is are you gonna be a contender or a pretender?,” said coach Matt Campbell, whose club is 5-2 overall and ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. “The fact of the matter of it is you’ve gotta gut through it and you’ve got to put yourself in position to play meaningful games in the third pod. This group has done that. I think for us now, it’s a matter of can we stay the course?”

Now, Iowa State is on a bye week to regroup and refocus as the leaders in the Big 12 conference.

When the bye week is over, it has to get through maybe the most grueling part of the schedule.