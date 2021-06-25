Iowa unveils NIL assistance program for athletes

The University of Iowa athletic department announced a new program Friday that will assist its student-athletes in dealing with the new world of Name, Image and Likeness.
The program, called FLIGHT, is designed to equip the athletes “with the tools necessary to strengthen their NIL potential.''
“As we navigate this new era of college athletics and Name, Image, Likeness, we are fully committed to supporting our student-athletes throughout the process,” director of athletics Gary Barta said in a news release. “Our FLIGHT program equips them with the tools and knowledge to build their personal brands, allowing them to be at the forefront of NIL opportunities.”
For many years, the NCAA has resisted attempts to allow athletes to benefit monetarily from the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Recent attempts by the NCAA to restrict NIL benefits through legal action have failed and NCAA president Mark Emmert said this week that the association is trying to develop interim guidelines for college athletes who seek to earn money off their fame and celebrity.
Six states — Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico — have passed laws that will go into effect July 1 that undercut current NCAA rules and allow athletes to be paid by third parties for endorsements, sponsorships and personal appearances.
Other states are working on developing similar laws. Legislation in Iowa, that was developed with input from Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon, failed to pass last spring.
Bohannon has been among the most vocal athletes in the fight to earn NIL rights, banding together with other Big Ten Conference athletes in his quest. He and Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark were part of a Zoom meeting with Emmert in April to discuss the topic.
Bohannon has continued his fight on social media, reiterating on Twitter this week that “NIL is a basic right every other person has except the college athlete.’’
The new Iowa program will provide athletes with tools and training that will help them in their NIL efforts.
As part of that effort, Iowa has expanded an existing partnership with INFLCR, a content platform designed to educate and assist athletes.
“It’s been great working with the Hawkeyes on building their student-athletes’ brands, and we couldn’t be more excited for the launch of FLIGHT,” said Jim Cavale, the chief executive officer of INFLCR.
“Iowa Athletics is positioning itself to be one of the most forward-thinking programs in the nation, and FLIGHT will help prepare current student-athletes and future recruits for success at Iowa.”
The platform also allows the athletic department to track all NIL deals to ensure that they comply with NCAA rules.
“We’ve had a partnership with INFLCR for several years, and our student-athletes have successfully utilized its photo and video delivery system,” Barta said. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship and give all of our student-athletes the opportunity to understand their NIL rights and receive training and resources to enhance their NIL potential.”