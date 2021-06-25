Iowa unveils NIL assistance program for athletes

The University of Iowa athletic department announced a new program Friday that will assist its student-athletes in dealing with the new world of Name, Image and Likeness.

The program, called FLIGHT, is designed to equip the athletes “with the tools necessary to strengthen their NIL potential.''

“As we navigate this new era of college athletics and Name, Image, Likeness, we are fully committed to supporting our student-athletes throughout the process,” director of athletics Gary Barta said in a news release. “Our FLIGHT program equips them with the tools and knowledge to build their personal brands, allowing them to be at the forefront of NIL opportunities.”

For many years, the NCAA has resisted attempts to allow athletes to benefit monetarily from the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Recent attempts by the NCAA to restrict NIL benefits through legal action have failed and NCAA president Mark Emmert said this week that the association is trying to develop interim guidelines for college athletes who seek to earn money off their fame and celebrity.