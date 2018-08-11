AMES, Iowa — Once Kyle Kempt boarded the train that was the last football season, he never had a moment to sit and think about it all. He just went with whatever was thrown his way.
Even after the Iowa State senior helped his team to its first bowl win in almost a decade, things never really slowed down. An NCAA appeal for a sixth year hung over his head and a spring semester with 18 credit hours allowed no reprieve.
Now that the NCAA appeal and moment of being thrust into the spotlight are behind him, Kempt is poised to lead an offense in a style that suits him best: confidently and cerebrally.
“Even in the spring I feel like I struggled a little bit confidence-wise just with coming in as the starter,” Kempt said. “I thought I needed to do everything, but it wasn’t that.
“It was nice to have that in the spring because it’s like, ‘OK, what can I do in the summer? I don’t need to do too much, but how do I get myself ready?’ Now I’m at a point where I’m a distributor.”
Kempt spent time with the schemes and mental components of the game in the summer, but the last few months have really been the time he blossomed physically.
The 6-foot-5 quarterback put on roughly 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason in an effort to overcome some of the knocks associated with his game — mostly centered on arm strength.
It’s still unlikely to think downfield throws will ever be a staple in his game, but Kempt has more value than just any physical strength. He exudes stability and reliability to the offense.
“I don’t know if he likes it or not, but he talks a little bit more,” wide receiver Hakeem Butler said. “I would say that’s the main thing. I can see he’s confident when he speaks. Other than that, he looks like the same person on the field but a lot stronger. He runs the offense now.
“If you’re calm and confident, then everything is just slower around you. I think everything must’ve already been slow for him because he was out there killin’.”
After almost four and a half years as a guy who waited in the wings at three programs, Kempt got his shot last year against Oklahoma, where he was 18 of 24 passing for 343 yards with three touchdowns as the Cyclones shocked the Sooners and the country with an upset in Norman.
Kempt went 5-3 as a starter in 2017, which included two top-five wins and a bowl win. He also set the ISU season completion percentage record (66.3) while passing for 1,787 yards and 15 touchdowns against three interceptions.
Despite the highs of last season, Kempt remains his harshest critic. He rarely allowed the high points to linger and instead focused on what fell short while he battled a shoulder injury in the latter half of the season — which he suffered in a loss at West Virginia.
When he returned this spring and got into summer workouts where he could be around the strength staff and a nutritionist, coaches noticed an evolution. There wasn’t much hesitation when Kempt went about his business in the summer.
“It was really fun to watch Kyle this summer,” third-year Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “You saw a confident young man.
“What was really fun for me even just watching these early practices, it’s almost like, ‘Wow. Who is this kid?’ in terms of, he’s really confident. He understands the system, he’s another year in, he’s made those mistakes so he’s not making those same mistakes anymore. He just looks like a really polished football player.”
The repetition, as much as anything, was what needed to occur for Kempt to be as comfortable as ISU needs him to be. Learning by doing was what it took help him break free of being a third-string walk-on to a starter that was asked to orchestrate an offense in some big moments.
Now as the clear-cut starter going into the fall, Kempt — who has a chance to be the first ISU quarterback to start every game in a season since Austen Arnaud in 2008 — is comfortable in his own skin while taking Zeb Noland, Devon Moore, Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy under his wing.
“The biggest thing was he was in a role where guys can be in a little different environment to trust him,” quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon said. “Last year, he wasn’t the guy that was out there running the show.
“When you’re that quarterback and you’re not the guy so to speak, that’s not necessarily your role to be out there directing traffic day in and day out. But now he is. He does have that role. (His teammates) trust him, and he trusts them. That’s a good situation to have.”