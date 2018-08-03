AMES, Iowa — On the heels of his first fall camp practice, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell addressed the rumors of a situation that has dominated the conversation around the sport.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday following a domestic assault investigation that centered on one of his assistants. Campbell took a moment to address the speculation that he would be a candidate for the job if Meyer was fired.
"Over the last two days, I’ve got some text messages and phone calls about addressing situations at other institutions, other institution’s football program, what’s going on at other institutions,” Campbell said. “You need to know this: from my end, I’m never going to talk about what’s going on at other schools or other universities.
“My sole purpose and my job is to focus on No. 1, our football players, No. 2 our coaching staff, No. 3 our fan base and No. 4 the future of our football program.”
Courtney Smith claims several people close to Meyer knew of a domestic assault issue in 2015 by her ex-husband, former OSU assistant Zach Smith, that didn’t result in his termination. Zach Smith, the grandson of former Iowa State and Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, was fired in July.
Campbell, an Ohio native and former graduate assistant under Meyer at Bowling Green, spent his entire coaching career in the state of Ohio before coming to ISU at the end of the 2015 season. Should Campbell leave for another job, his buyout from ISU would be $7 million, which was agreed to in the contract he signed at the end of last season.
“I think a lot of you guys know me, you know what I stand for,” Campbell said. “I’ve always said this, you’re either somebody in this profession that’s either trying to be somebody or trying to do something. I think over the last two and a half years I’ve proven that my sole mission is to be here and do something.”