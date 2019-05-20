When the Cyclone Tailgate Tour made its Quad-Cities stop Monday evening, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell was greeted by more than a steady stream of fans hoping to collect an autograph or take a selfie with the Cyclones coach.
He was greeted by expectations.
That’s what back-to-back eight-win seasons, the program’s first six-win Big 12 record and a couple of bowl appearances will do for a program that has been on the rise since Campbell made his first Quad-Cities appearance four springs ago.
“I don’t mind the expectations. Nobody has higher expectations than the ones we have inside the walls of our football complex,’’ Campbell said during the statewide tour’s stop at the Isle Center ballroom in Bettendorf.
Campbell was joined by director of athletics Jamie Pollard, basketball coaches Steve Prohm and Bill Fennelly and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser at the event.
He’s seen questions posed by fans evolve from hope and curiosity when he arrived from Toledo four years ago to thanks and keep it going today.
“That’s how you hope it will work,’’ Campbell said. “Our fans have always been very supportive and they want the best for Iowa State, which is our goal when we show up for work every day as well. We’ve done some good things, made some progress, but we feel like we have some work yet to do.’’
But the building process, it never ends.
Iowa State added a receiver to its roster Monday when paperwork was finalized making graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway a Cyclone.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Arkansas transfer caught 30 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Razorbacks and adds more than a size and good hands to a relatively receiving corps looking to replace the work of Hakeem Butler.
“He brings a veteran voice into receivers’ room and he has played a lot of football at a very high level. That experience is important as well,’’ Campbell said.
In adding a graduate transfer to the program, Campbell said the fit has to be right both athletically and culturally and he believes Pettway fits that description.
“He adds a high-character young man to our program who has good skill and will help our team,’’ Campbell said. “We have a good, solid group of receivers but with Hakeem leaving early, this gives us some added experience and should help the rest of the group grow.’’
Campbell is also looking forward to watching the growth of Bettendorf’s Darien Porter once he arrives on campus in three weeks.
The Iowa State coach told the crowd about the respect he had for Porter as he changed initial plans to enroll as ISU at mid-year in order to compete in track for one last season with the Bulldogs.
“When he approached us, he felt like it hadn’t ended the way he wanted it to end a year ago and he wanted one more season on the track,’’ Campbell said. “He went about it the right way and what a weekend he had. What a competitor.’’
Porter won three state championships at the Iowa Class 4A state finals last weekend in Des Moines, running 400 meters faster than any time ever recorded by an Iowa prep athlete.
“His competitiveness is one of the things we have always appreciated about Darien and that certainly showed last weekend,’’ Campbell said. “We’re even more excited about the possibilities in three weeks when he joins our football program.’’
Like the expectations which greeted Campbell on Monday, those possibilities help the Cyclones continue to work to grow their program.
“We have a lot of guys working hard and that is what this time of year is about. This is the time of year when you put in the work that gives you a chance to do good things in the fall,’’ Campbell said.
“We lost some good seniors and good players from last year’s team, good leaders, but the leadership we are getting from this year’s senior group is the best we’ve had. They know what they want to accomplish and are working to get there.’’