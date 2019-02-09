By the time Cardinal Stritch's Nemanja Knezevic hit a layup to put the Wolves up by 12 points with 6:54 left in the second half Saturday, St. Ambrose had already trailed by double-digits for almost five minutes.
Then the Bees offense came alive.
St. Ambrose missed only twice from the field the rest of the game, and even on those grabbed offensive rebounds that led to points, as the Bees scored 23 of the final 29 points to get the comeback win.
John Kerr led St. Ambrose (16-10, 11-7 CCAC) with 27 points, including eight in the decisive run, and 11 rebounds.
Warren Allen (14 points) and Jalen Jones (12 points) joined Kerr in double figures.
After shooting just 33.3 percent from the field in the first half, the Bees hit 56 percent after intermission.
Carlos Knox scored 22 points and Knezevic 21 to lead Cardinal Stritch (14-12, 8-10 CCAC)
Women's basketball
No. 22 Iowa State 77, West Virginia 61: Kristin Scott scored 15 points in the third quarter, another 10 in the fourth and finished with 29 and No. 22 Iowa State pulled away from West Virginia for its fourth-straight win, 77-61 on Saturday night.
Bridget Carleton had 12 of her 23 points in the first half when the Cyclones (18-5, 8-3 Big 12 Conference) took a 33-26 lead. Iowa State scored 20 points in the first quarter but struggled in the second, making just 3 of 13 shots but keeping the lead by making 7 of 9 from the foul line.
After Ashley Joens, who had 11 points, opened the scoring in the second half, Scott scored the next seven to cap an 11-0 run going back to the closing seconds of the first half. The run pushed the lead to 42-26. Scott had three 3-pointers in the third quarter, which ended with the Cyclones on top 61-37.
Scott, who leads the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (67) and 3-point percentage (58) in conference games, finished 12 of 17 from the field and 3 of 7 from distance. They Cyclones shot 59 percent in the second half. Carleton had 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.
— Associated Press
Cardinal Stritch 69, St. Ambrose 51: Halfway through the first quarter it appeared as if the Bees might have a shot at upsetting No. 19 Cardinal Stritch, as a pair of Mercedes Jackson free throws gave the Bees a 10-9 lead.
By the time St. Ambrose scored again, Cardinal Stritch had built a double-digit lead and was well on its way to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.
Jackson and Candace Finnin led the Bees (19-8, 12-6 CCAC) with 10 points. Kelli Schrauth posted game-highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for Cardinal Stritch (19-8, 15-4 CCAC).
Cardinal Stritch's 13-0 run gave it a 22-12 led after the first quarter, an advantage that stretched to 39-24 by halftime.
South Suburban 77, Black Hawk 60: Margie Villaruz scored 25 points, including hitting 4-6 from 3-point range, but it wasn't enough as the Braves fell to South Suburban on Saturday.
Rebecca Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Black Hawks, which was tied with South Suburban through one quarter but trailed by as much as 25 points in the second half.
Diamond Stallworth led four South Suburban players in double figures with 16 points.