When the Iowa State football team opened up its first preseason practice, it was the veteran wide receivers that made plays. Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton both made long catches down the sideline over coverage, a welcome sight for an offense replacing an NFL draftee.
Matt Campbell hasn’t been worried about what those veterans will bring to the table when ISU opens its season on Aug. 31 against Northern Iowa. He is curious, however, about which of the other players on the roster will join them. The candidate pool has a diverse background.
“We’ve had like transfers and things like that and JUCO guys come in,” sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy said. “It’s been great just to work with them during the summer and stuff and just routes and watching film with them.
“I think we’re a lot tighter than we were at the end of season last year. So going into fall camp is going to be huge just to keep building our camaraderie and everything like that.”
Arkansas graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway and Butler C.C. transfer Darren Wilson, who Campbell called perhaps the fastest receiver on the roster, will enter the mix. But it could be two players that sat out last year as redshirts that could fill the group out further.
Joseph Scates and Sean Shaw, both redshirt freshmen, cracked the preseason depth chart as outside receivers. Scates is 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds of lean muscle. Shaw is 6-foot-6 and 212 pounds and a similar body type to what ISU lost in Hakeem Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals.
“The mix of it is some new guys have joined us, some really talented young guys and that’s where these young guys really for the last seven months have been preparing for these moments that are about to come,” Campbell said, “and be highly evaluated to see who and what and when they’re going to be able to step up and make plays for this football team. I think there’s a lot of talent there, but again, it’s just talent until we get a chance to see it.”
Scates in particular has been champing at the bit. He was an uber-talented four-star receiver coming out of Dayton, Ohio, but off-field issues derailed a chance to play last season under the redshirt rule. He regrets his actions, which he didn’t specify, but doesn’t regret what the consequences taught him.
“It humbled me and made me realize and see the reality of life,” Scates told the Ames Tribune. “I witnessed a lot of things last year. I wasn’t really used to being off the field and being away from football activities. It was just a growing point for me. It took some mental strength to get through. Just staying grounded, staying humble and just talking to my mom every day. Just remembering why I’m here. Everybody messes up. We’ve all got mistakes, but it helped me a lot.”
One thing ISU has tried to do in offensive recruiting, similar to what it did with defense, is find players who can move in and out of positions seamlessly. Scates has that ability. He can line up outside or move into the slot and anything in between. Scates said he doesn’t have a clear-cut role within the offense, but his chameleon-like abilities make him a viable candidate for targets.
“I’m not necessarily being cocky or overtalking myself, but I’m kind of an all-around receiver,” Scates said. “I can catch, I can run pretty fast, I can block and just my overall IQ and mindset, I feel like that can help.”
Shaw, who Campbell said had perhaps the best set of spring practices on the roster, is also in a spot to contribute significantly. The Jones, Oklahoma, native said he added 14 pounds over the last year to his 6-foot-6 frame, and tried to absorb as much as he could with big-body receivers Butler and Matt Eaton, who is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in training camp, on the roster last year.
“A big thing I feel like I kind of gained was being able to handle the highs and lows, not just taking off and being a hot-head or whatever,” Shaw told the Tribune. “I also kind of learned how to use my body, being big. With them being big, it’s a little easier to relate.
“I feel like I made pretty big strides. I’m not there yet so you can’t just be satisfied with what I’ve done. I feel like I took a big step, but there is still more to do.”