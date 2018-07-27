FRISCO, Texas — When Matt Campbell took over the Iowa State football program and looked at the roster, he knew it was a process that wouldn’t happen overnight.
There is a lot to feel good about with the 30 juniors and seniors that exist on the latest depth chart, but it might be the other 29 names that provide some of the most intrigue.
ISU has 16 sophomores and 13 freshmen on its pre-fall camp depth chart, showing how young the roster still is while showcasing the recruiting headway the program has made the last few years.
“If you really look at how we’re aligned, you’re talking, I think, 15 seniors but maybe two or three guys still that are walk-ons, so 18 total,” Campbell said during Big 12 media days. “You look at the junior class, which is kind of the same build and then you look at the big numbers in terms of guys that have three years, two years and then one year with our incoming class. I think it’s a really young football team still.”
Ahead of fall camp, which begins in earnest next week, ISU lists seven senior starters combined on offense and defense and 12 juniors. The eight sophomores slotted in starting roles are going into their third years with the program while redshirt freshmen Colin Newell and O’Rien Vance serve as the youngest starters on either side of the ball.
The youth ISU carries into the season is evident by class size, but the roster is starting to get to a point in which the drop off from starters to backups isn’t as vast. Part of that is because of recruiting, but it is also limiting attrition and allowing older players to take the brunt of the work and shepherd the younger players to a point where they’re ready to play.
“We’ve been thinking about (the upcoming season) since Jan. 1,” senior quarterback Kyle Kempt said. “We know the sense of urgency. The older guys know it. The guys that will be playing understand that. It’s just bringing the rest of the team along, too. There is a big sense of urgency going into camp though.”
JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Marcel Spears, Willie Harvey, D’Andre Payne and Brian Peavy are the cornerstones at every level of the defense. Vance has emerged as a potential replacement for Lanning at middle linebacker while ISU’s new safeties Lawrence White and Greg Eisworth have, for now, answered some of the questions that exist in the back end.
True freshman Jaeveyon Morton, a 5-foot-9 and 180-pound defensive back, has also flashed some of his potential in summer workouts.
“Elite speed,” Campbell said. “He showed up physically really mature. He gives you some flexibility at safety and cover corner, but also the strength and build to be able to play at safety for us.”
Kempt, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Hakeem Butler are the most high-profile offensive players, with youngsters like Tarique Milton and Johnnie Lang populating backup spots, but the biggest source of growth could be up front.
ISU is finally catching up with its offensive line, which has two fourth-year players and two third-year players in line to start. Newell, an Ames native going into his second season with the program, creates some flexibility up front with his ability to move from center to guard.
“The neat thing for us is those older guys in our program are really good players,” Campbell said. “Those guys are guys that have played a lot of football, they’ve bought in, they’ve stayed the course or they’ve been guys that we’ve brought in midway through their career.
“So I think that’s unique and then you’ve got this rash of young guys, and I think the development of those young guys will have a huge indication of our success as a football team in a year like this for sure.”