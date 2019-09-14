{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa running back Toren Young finds a hole in the Iowa State defense for a first down Saturday during first-half action at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

AMES — Iowa State’s defense largely played well, allowing just 4.3 yards per play. And the only Iowa touchdown came when they got the ball at the Iowa State 25 after a horrific Cyclones offensive series and punt.

But the defense had a hard time getting off the field when it needed to. Iowa converted on 10 of its 19 third down attempts.

Because of that, the Hawkeyes controlled the time of possession and slowly wore down the Cyclones’ defense on the short touchdown drive. Iowa had the ball 34:58 compared to Iowa State’s 25:02.

On the game-winning drive, Iowa methodically and purposefully moved the ball down the field to get into field goal range for kicker Keith Duncan, who made four field goals on the day.

Eisworth elite

Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth proved his worth last season leading the team in tackles with 87 tackles in 12 games. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.

Saturday against Iowa, Eisworth was everywhere for Iowa State, playing maybe his best game as a Cyclone. 

He led the Cyclones with 15 tackles and one pass break up, which came in the fourth quarter when Iowa State still had a chance.

His career high was 14 tackles against Oklahoma last season.

Offensive line shuffle

Iowa State center Colin Newell didn’t play on Saturday with a knee sprain, so Campbell was forced to shuffle his offensive line.

Collin Olson slid from left guard to center and Iowa State inserted Trevor Downing into Olson’s left guard spot.

Despite the shuffle, Iowa State’s line allowed just one sack and helped the running backs average 4.8 yards per carry.

