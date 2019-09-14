AMES — Iowa State’s defense largely played well, allowing just 4.3 yards per play. And the only Iowa touchdown came when they got the ball at the Iowa State 25 after a horrific Cyclones offensive series and punt.
But the defense had a hard time getting off the field when it needed to. Iowa converted on 10 of its 19 third down attempts.
Because of that, the Hawkeyes controlled the time of possession and slowly wore down the Cyclones’ defense on the short touchdown drive. Iowa had the ball 34:58 compared to Iowa State’s 25:02.
On the game-winning drive, Iowa methodically and purposefully moved the ball down the field to get into field goal range for kicker Keith Duncan, who made four field goals on the day.
Eisworth elite
Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth proved his worth last season leading the team in tackles with 87 tackles in 12 games. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.
Saturday against Iowa, Eisworth was everywhere for Iowa State, playing maybe his best game as a Cyclone.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
He led the Cyclones with 15 tackles and one pass break up, which came in the fourth quarter when Iowa State still had a chance.
His career high was 14 tackles against Oklahoma last season.
Offensive line shuffle
View the University of Iowa 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Hawkeyes knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Iowa State center Colin Newell didn’t play on Saturday with a knee sprain, so Campbell was forced to shuffle his offensive line.
Collin Olson slid from left guard to center and Iowa State inserted Trevor Downing into Olson’s left guard spot.
Despite the shuffle, Iowa State’s line allowed just one sack and helped the running backs average 4.8 yards per carry.
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-026
Iowa State's Joe Scates and Iowa's D.J. Johnson go up for the pass Saturday during first-half action at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The ball fell incomplete.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-001
Iowa State fans huddle under a sign as rain begins to fall and the game is temporarily delayed due to a lightning delay, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during the first half on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-002
An Iowa State fan poses as an Iowa fan in the student section, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-003
Iowa and Iowa State fans seek shelter under a poster after the rain begins to fall and a lightning delay is called, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during the first half on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-004
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks the sidelines, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-005
Iowa's Seth Bensen celebrates a tackle on the kick off against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-006
Iowa State's Johnnie Lang Jr. gets hit by Iowa's Henry Marchese (13), Chauncey Golston (57) and Devonte Young during the kick off, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-007
Iowa's Caleb Shudak kicks off to Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-008
Iowa's Caleb Shudak kicks off to Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-009
Iowa's Keith Duncan kicks a field goal against Iowa State on the first drive of the game Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-010
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent dives for an extra yard against the Iowa State defense, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-011
The Iowa band sits close to each other in the stands, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-012
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley rolls out and throws against Iowa State during the first drive of the game Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-013
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent gets hit by Iowa State's Greg Eisworth, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-025
Iowa State's Joe Scates and Iowa's D.J. Johnson go up for the ball, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-027
Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones gets tackled by Iowa's Jack Koerner, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-028
Iowa running back Toren Young finds a hole in the Iowa State defense for a first down Saturday during first-half action at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-020
The Iowa State student section is ready for the game between Iowa and Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-021
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell warms up with the team, Saturday, September 14, 2019, before the game against Iowa on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-022
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs against the Iowa State defense, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-023
Iowa State fan is ready for play to resume after lightning delay, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-024
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles against Iowa on Saturday during first-half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-018
The Iowa State student section is ready for the game between Iowa and Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-019
The Iowa State student section is ready for the game between Iowa and Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-014
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks for an opening in the Iowa State defense, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-015
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks for an opening in the Iowa State defense, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-016
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley directs players against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-017
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Ivory Kelly-Martin during the first drive of the game against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-029
A rainbow appears over Jack Trice Stadium as fans return to the student-section seats on Saturday. The stadium was evacuated during a lightning delay in the first half of the game in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-030
Iowa State students rush MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium to slide on the turf in a down pour, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during a lightning delay in the first half.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-031
Iowa State students rush the field at Jack Trice Stadium to slide on the turf during the second weather delay in Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-032
Iowa's D.J. Johnson pursues Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones , Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-033
Iowa's Toren Young looks for room to run around the end of the Iowa State defense during Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-034
Iowa's Cedrick Lattimore and D.J. Johnson celebrate a fumble recovery against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-035
Iowa's Ihnir Smith-Marsette makes the catch against Iowa State's Datrone Young, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-036
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes a move on Iowa State's Datrone Young after making the catch, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during first half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-037
Iowa's Nico Ragaini (89) is hit by Iowa State's Mike Rose after making a catch during the first half of Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-038
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette screams in celebration as Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after beating Iowa State 18-17, Saturdayat Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-039
Iowa's Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after beating Iowa State 18-17, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-040
Iowa players D.J. Johnson, Geno Stone and Matt Hankins celebrate the win over Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-041
Iowa's Mark Kallenberger begins to celebrate the Hawkeye victory over Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-042
Iowa's punter Michael Sleep-Dalton jumps in celebration with an assistant coach after the Hawkeyes recovered a fumble on a punt, sealing the win against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-043
Iowa's punter Michael Sleep-Dalton jumps in celebration after the Hawkeyes recovered a fumble on a punt, sealing the win against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-044
Iowa's Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after beating Iowa State 18-17, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-045
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is hit as he releases the ball by Iowa State's O'Rien Vance, causing an intentional grounding call, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-046
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette is hit by Iowa State's Greg Eisworth, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-047
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks into the Iowa State secondary, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-048
Iowa's Nate Stanley gets up-ended by Iowa State's Lawrence White, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-049
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091419-qct-spt-iowa-isu football-050
Iowa State's Greg Eisworth knocks the ball down, away from Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a two-point conversion, Saturday, September 14, 2019, during second half action on MidAmerican Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.