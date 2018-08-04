The wait to see how the Iowa State football team follows up its best season in almost two decades is almost over.
ISU and third-year coach Matt Campbell start fall camp practices Friday in anticipation for the season opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 1 in Jack Trice Stadium.
Despite a few departures in key areas, the Cyclones are arguably positioned as well as they have been in Campbell’s tenure in Ames. That doesn’t mean questions or storylines are absent.
Line depth is apparent
When things have gone sideways on ISU in the past defensively, poor execution or a lack of depth was almost always the root cause.
The emergence of Ray Lima and JaQuan Bailey last year showed the Cyclones can compete with guys across the line, but ISU still needed some reinforcements. There should be plenty this fall.
ISU listed 10 players for its four-man front in the pre-fall camp depth chart, with three juniors and a redshirt sophomore pegged as starters. That depth, as much as anything else, is what Campbell hopes will push the group even further in 2018.
“We’re a lot closer to where we want to be on that front,” he said. “That defensive line, it’s got a lot of interchangeable parts, and that’s the one thing I really like about the defensive line is when you can have interchangeable parts and do a multitude of different things.
“You can get to the three-man front and four-man front. You can get to a 3-4 front if you want to. You can still play a 3-3 front if you need to, so I think it gives us a lot of flexibility.”
Lima opened things up for ISU’s linebackers out of the three-man front last year, and Bailey has a real shot at claiming the school’s career sacks record in the next few months. Jamahl Johnson, Enyi Uwazurike, Matt Leo, Spencer Benton and Kamilo Tongamoa are all in line to see significant snaps, too.
What linebackers will start?
ISU got an idea of its replacement for Joel Lanning when O’Rien Vance and Reggan Northrup emerged during spring practices.
The redshirt freshman and fifth-year senior are the odds on favorites to take the final starting linebacker spot. The question is, who will take it and where would each fit?
Vance, 6-foot-1 and 235-pounds, looked the part physically essentially when he arrived on campus. Northrup, 6-foot-1 and 208, battled injuries last year but has seven starts at linebacker with 88 career tackles. A couple scenarios exist depending on which player takes the job.
Vance is a fit in the middle and would be flanked by Marcel Spears and Willie Harvey on the edges. The speed of the game remains his biggest adjustment. Northrup could also play inside but could be a fit on the edge, which would move Harvey to the middle.
Sophomore Jake Hummel and redshirt sophomore Tymar Sutton are also in the mix for snaps, so this could be something to watch for the duration of fall camp.
Who will replace senior safeties?
Kamari Cotton-Moya, Reggie Wilkerson and Evrett Edwards are gone, but ISU got to break in their potential replacements during spring practice — and in one’s case, during last season.
Greg Eisworth, Lawrence White and De’Monte Ruth are all listed atop the depth chart entering camp at their respective positions.
Eisworth is a shoe-in to start at strong safety after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College, where he tallied 47 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. White will likely get the nod at free safety after playing in 13 games last year with a start in the Liberty Bowl, where he posted six tackles.
The star safety could have a few names float in and out. Ruth flashed potential on special teams and as a backup in the secondary last year, but don’t be surprised if Keontae Jones, the brother of ISU wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, pushes him for the starting nod.