AMES, Iowa — All the speculation as to how and when the Iowa State football team could regain a 12th game and give support to its quest for bowl eligibility has ended.
Incarnate Word, an FCS opponent, agreed to play ISU on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. in Jack Trice Stadium (Cyclones.tv), the school announced Wednesday. The matchup replaces the South Dakota State season opener on the schedule, which was canceled because of inclement weather.
The game will be contested unless ISU (0-1) qualifies for the Big 12 championship game on that date or the Cardinals (0-2) make the FCS playoffs.
“Although it’s been a challenging process to identify a school that was willing and able to play in Ames on Dec. 1, we are thankful to the Cardinals’ Athletics Director Brian Wickstrom and Coach Eric Morris in helping us schedule this game,” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said in a release. “We explored multiple options to give our student-athletes every opportunity to compete and, ultimately, be eligible to participate in a bowl game.
“Our student-athletes only have so many chances in their career to play collegiate football. I’m very grateful to the administration at UIW for helping us provide our student-athletes, as well as our marching band and spirit squad another chance to represent Iowa State University.”
ISU will pay Incarnate Word, which lost its first two games at New Mexico (62-30) and at North Texas (58-16), $300,000 for the game and will provide a charter aircraft into Des Moines for the team.
Fans who purchased tickets for the South Dakota State matchup — single game or for the season — will receive tickets for the Dec. 1 game against the Cardinals.
“We recognize the process of re-issuing both tickets and parking will present its own set of challenges for our department and fans,” Pollard said in the release. “Our staff will be in contact directly with our fans as soon as more details are finalized.”
Incarnate Word, located in San Antonio, launched its football program in 2009. Morris, formerly, the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, is in his first season as the Cardinals’ coach.