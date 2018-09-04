AMES, Iowa — There is an old saying that a football team makes its biggest jump forward from Week 1 to Week 2. Whether that’s true or not, there are a few things that make it possible.
No matter the opponent in the season opener, teams identify exactly what they have in all phases, who works well next to one another and where things can be tightened up.
Iowa State wasn’t afforded that luxury last Saturday. On the other hand, Iowa, which hosts ISU on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Kinnick Stadium, was.
Whether it’s an advantage for the Hawkeyes or disadvantage for the Cyclones is subject to debate, but it’s something that makes this already unpredictable game even tougher to pin down this year.
“I would have loved to have had the opportunity to play an entire football game,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think our football team needs that and needs to do that, but I think who has the advantage, what advantage is there, you could spin it either way.
“If you ask any football coach, you want to play and you want to have the ability to start to build your fundamentals, habits and see who and what your team looks like under a 60-minute adverse situation. Certainly a unique situation that we’re in right now.”
Iowa and ISU are 10-10 over the last 20 meetings, but the Hawkeyes (1-0) have taken the last three without a secret formula. Their offensive and defensive lines are traditionally stout, with Campbell calling the latter one of the best units in the country.
As much as the offensive and defensive skill players are discussed, its Iowa linemen Anthony Nelson, Parker Hesse and A.J. Epenesa that could hold the key to this game. And Julian Good-Jones, Bryce Meeker, Colin Newell, Josh Mueller and Josh Knipfel are tasked with fending them off.
“They’re strong up front, they’ve got a lot of length, they’re going to play until the end of the whistle,” Knipfel said. “They’re going to go every play and they’re going to fight until the last second goes off the clock. We just have to be ready to do the same thing.”
Instead of playing upwards of 60 or 70 snaps Saturday and getting a game under their belts, Newell and Mueller will be asked to do a lot in their first meaningful snaps of their careers in facing a unit that recorded five sacks in a 33-7 win over Northern Illinois.
The silver lining for them, and ISU in general, could be the depth it has across the board. Going against the likes of Ray Lima, Enyi Uwazurike, Jamahl Johnson and JaQuan Bailey in practice during camp is a precursor to what Saturday could bring.
“There’s obviously fall camp and the grind of that and then there’s kind of the game feeling,” Knipfel said. “When you get into the game you’re more anxious, you’re thinking a 1,000 miles an hour. (The offensive line) missed a little bit, they weren’t like 40 plays in, they just got the five, which I don’t think it was as big of a thing as I think it is. I think they’ll be ready to go this Saturday.”
Slowing down the Iowa offense means getting a handle on the tight ends, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. The pair combined for seven catches and 74 yards with a touchdown in the opener while quarterback Nate Stanley threw 11 of 23 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown and pick.
“Their tight end position is outstanding,” Campbell said. “It’s fun to watch those guys and the growth those two have made in their program. They’re playing really good football for them right now and certainly did down the stretch run for them a year ago.
“We’ll have the ability to be multiple and how we attack them in terms of defensive football and situational football. A lot of credit goes to them and their team and the growth (tight ends and defensive line) have made because they’re both playing really well right now.”