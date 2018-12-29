SAN ANTONIO — Even before his team embarked on another year that ended with a postseason berth, Matt Campbell knew Iowa State would be defined by adversity one way or another. What he wanted to see was how his group responded to it.
A 1-3 start — after the cancellation of its home opener — and another year of figuring out what to do at quarterback could have been the moment the season was defined. Campbell and his often talked about process helped things veer the other way.
The 25th-ranked Cyclones couldn’t get a second-straight bowl win, losing to 12th-ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl 28-26, but the 13-game season showed ISU is taking steps as a program. But it’s not where it needs to be just yet.
“Are we there yet? No,” Campbell said. “You’re talking, we’ve only been going at this now three years and I think the biggest thing is just proving that, getting better certainly one game at a time, but one year at a time.
“There’s still a lot of growth for this football team and this football program to do. I know we look forward to attacking that in a lot of ways.”
ISU equaled its best two-year stretch in school history with 16 wins. In that period, the Cyclones have beaten every conference foe except Texas, ended a 27-year winning drought against Oklahoma and toppled Kansas State, in Bill Snyder’s last game, after a 10-year losing streak.
From 2013-15, ISU lacked an identity and won eight games. Punching up was the norm and even if the team looked good for stretches, actually pulling out a win was an outlier. In the last two years, the Cyclones have five wins against ranked opponents including three in the top-six.
“Coach told us, ‘A lot of people are going to count us out,’ but we never counted ourselves out,” said wide receiver Hakeem Butler, who had nine catches and 192 receiving yards. “And we just kept on pushing and worrying about ourselves and in our locker room we’re a family and we just worry about each other. I think that’s what has led us this far.”
The cancellation of the South Dakota State game due to lightning in the area delayed the opener a week, forcing the Cyclones to debut the season against Iowa. Inconsistent line play, and a knee injury to Kyle Kempt late in the third quarter dropped ISU to 0-1 before a date with Oklahoma.
Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and the Sooners offense overmatched Jon Heacock’s defense before the Cyclones rebounded with a ho-hum win against Akron. The defining moment of the season, however, came during and after the TCU game.
Quarterback Zeb Noland, who transferred midseason, threw for just 79 yards as the Horned Frogs defense ran roughshod on Cyclones and held Butler to just two catches and 14 yards. The defining play came on a Noland fumble that was returned for a touchdown, ultimately sending ISU on the road to a place it hadn’t won in 18 years with three losses in four games.
″(The offense has) been a work in progress,” quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon said. “You know, we’ve had guys, new guys step into new roles all year long and played with a couple different quarterbacks, played with a good group of running backs. We’ve had a bunch of wide receivers step up and do different things and new guys at the tight end position.
“It’s really just been one week at a time, getting through an injury here or there at a position and going one week at a time and figuring out who’s ready to step up that week to try to help us win a game, and there’s been a lot of guys that have proved that they could do that.”
After playing just two plays against Akron, freshman Brock Purdy stepped in during the second series against then-No. 25 Oklahoma State in what was expected to be on a rotational basis with Noland. He took control and never looked back, helping the Cyclones to wins in seven of its last eight games in the regular season.
The encore for Purdy against No. 6 West Virginia was notable, but it was the seven sacks against Will Grier, then a Heisman hopeful, and holding the Mountaineers to just seven offensive points. It set the tone for the next month in wins against Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor before a showdown with Texas — the lone loss in the latter half of the regular season.
“We are where we are now from overcoming adversity,” said running back David Montgomery, who had 26 carries, 124 yards and a touchdown in the Alamo Bowl. “We’re always looked down upon because we’re Iowa State, the old Iowa State. We don’t want to be that anymore. We want to change the program around. We’re in the process of doing that. It definitely defines what we can be, the potential.”
Campbell hasn’t seen the program’s arrival yet, but he recognizes the steps it has made in his three years in Ames. That’s a credit, he said, to the players.
“It’s been really rewarding to watch these young men be able to have success,” Campbell said, “and be able to create an identity for this football program.”