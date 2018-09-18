AMES — The Iowa State football team counts itself among the larger university community mourning the death of former Cyclone golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who police say was killed Monday while playing at an Ames golf course.
“Obviously a really hard day here at Iowa State University for anyone who represents this university,” ISU football coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. “Especially right now for our student-athletes, our coaches and all the patrons of the great city of Ames, Iowa. A really tough day.
“Our hearts, our prayers and our support go out to Celia, her family and certainly her teammates that are really responding to such a (cowardly) act of violence.”
Barquin Arozamena, 22, was found in water near a tee box at Coldwater Golf Course on Monday with stab wounds. Police have charged Collin Daniel Richards, 22, with first-degree murder in her death.
“I’m saddened for her and her family,” ISU wide receiver Matthew Eaton said. “All prayers to them and the rest of our athletic community.
“It’s a terrible situation for a young lady like her to lose her life like that. We just want to come together as an Iowa State community and grieve for her.”
The Cyclones will honor Barquin Arozamena with a decal emblazoned with her initials in their 11 a.m. home game Saturday against Akron.
“Simply the ability to show our love and support to that family of this amazing student-athlete,” Campbell said. “You talk about raising the standard of excellence of student-athletes across the board, it’s the minimal we can do (for someone who had) such a tremendous impact on this university.”
Barquin Arozamena won the Big 12 individual title this past spring in her final season with the Cyclones. She remained a student at ISU this semester as she worked to complete her degree.
There has also been a campaign on social media encouraging fans in attendance at the game to wear yellow, Barquin Arozamena’s favorite color.
“I know this is a really powerful place,” Campbell said.” I know this is a place that will respond as one. We’ll get through this tragedy together.”