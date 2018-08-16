Bryan Gasser gathered his wide receivers, young and old, inside their position meeting room and turned on the film.
Iowa State has a known commodity on the outside in Hakeem Butler, but on this day, the third-year receivers coach wanted everyone to see how the most senior player practiced.
So Gasser turned on the film, and the players watch what Matt Eaton did that day during practice. They saw every snap.
“Every play he brings it,” Gasser said. “That’s what he brings to the table. He’s a great leader, he helps those young guys out, but he’s a guy that’s a great role model and great example for those young guys, too.”
And for perhaps the first time in his career, Eaton is healthy. The 6-foot-4 and 211-pound fifth-year senior flashed potential last year — most notably the Texas Tech game — but suffered a knee injury that kept him limited down the stretch.
A full offseason with no bumps in the road health-wise and a detailed treatment plan have Eaton feeling as good as he has in years. And it wasn’t until essentially a month before the Cyclones’ preseason camp that he felt like there was nothing holding him back.
“My knee, my body is just feeling great,” Eaton said. “I’m blessed to be feeling the way I am and to be able to go out there and compete at the level I am. I’m really grateful for that.”
Allen Lazard, Marchie Murdock and Trever Ryen are gone, paving the way for Butler, Eaton and junior Deshaunte Jones to fit their roles. Eaton doesn’t really get caught up in roles, though. His role is finding ways to come up with big plays when called upon.
Eaton fought through injuries at the start of his career at Temple and got a fresh start at Pearl River Community College before joining ISU. He had 21 catches, 208 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, including two scoring grabs against the Red Raiders.
“Matt was coming back from injuries his first spring here, so in the summer he was never full go until we got to fall camp and following through with it,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “You saw the emergence of Matt midway through the season at the Texas Tech game, and on through there, he really became a productive asset to us in that receiver group.
“One of the things that has been really fun is to watch Matt’s growth.”
That progress and new lease on health has helped Eaton meet the preseason camp portion of the year head on.
"(He) really looks as fast as he’s ever looked, as strong as he’s ever looked,” Gasser said. “Really attacking the ball and showing how strong his hands are. I really have high hopes for Matt this year and have high expectations. He certainly hasn’t let anybody down through camp. He works as hard as anybody.”
His last go around is different. Butler will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention as he moves inside and out in the pass game, but Eaton has the chance to be the rock of the receiving group that Kyle Kempt and the quarterbacks will surely rely on.
“I believe right after the bowl game, it was time to go because it’s my senior year, and I’m stepping into a bigger role and having a larger impact," Eaton said. “So I think just those guys walking out the door and showing us the way, obviously they’re having a lot of success at the next level and have had success here.
“We just want to continue that on and do the best we can to get better every day.”