AMES, Iowa — Matt Campbell stood in front of the Iowa State football team meeting room in a long-sleeved, checkered button-up and talked about the significance of what just happened.
After a 1-3 start to its season, 25th-ranked ISU was the No. 1 selection for the Alamo Bowl among Big 12 teams after the playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls. And with an opponent like 12th-ranked Washington State on deck, that shows how far this program has come.
“There’s a really good buzz around our facility today and a lot of excitement,” Campbell said. “I think our kids have a really good understanding. They’re pretty intelligent players and they knew what being selected to this bowl game meant and certainly the credit goes to our kids but I think a genuine excitement about the opportunity.”
The Cyclones (8-4) and Cougars (10-2) will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s huge for this program,” backup quarterback Kyle Kempt said. “We’re going in the right direction. I think we go from being the third pick last year and now we’re the first pick out of our conference besides Texas and Oklahoma. It’s just a huge step in the right direction.”
The significance of being invited to perhaps the most noteworthy or highest profile bowl game in school history — certainly in the modern era — isn’t lost on players or coaches. It is a defining moment for a group of players that hadn’t seen more than four wins in a year until 2017.
As much as Campbell touts the leadership on the team as a catalyst for change, it was his message after the win against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl that ignited a fire. He wanted ISU to come back in 2018 and show that the big wins and bowl appearances aren’t just a fluke.
“My whole thing going into this year and a really huge challenge for this year’s football team was to show we weren’t a flash in the pan,” Campbell said.
“To be able to showcase that wasn’t the situation and now we’ll only continue to push the envelope in a positive direction. I think it says a lot about the character of the young men in our program. Just really proud of our kids. I do think it’s a big step forward.”
Once that message was initiated by Campbell, it didn’t take long for players to adopt it as their mantra.
“I know a lot of people probably thought it was a fluke, that we were a one-hit wonder,” wide receiver Hakeem Butler said. “It was my goal just to show them that we’re more than that. This is a program and we’ll keep it going for years to come.”
ISU won eight regular season games for the first time since 2000, won its most league games in a season (6) in school history and recorded wins over ranked Oklahoma State and West Virginia teams. Some uncertainty existed, however, about what all of it would mean for bowl prospects.
Oklahoma moved into the College Football Playoff top-four rankings, meaning Texas was assured the Sugar Bowl. That left the Alamo Bowl for either ISU or West Virginia, which both finished 6-3 in Big 12 play.
A head-to-head win against West Virginia and winning seven of their last eight games certainly didn’t hurt the Cyclones’ chances of getting the Alamo Bowl, but fan support plays a factor too.
ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard wrote on social media that the athletic department had nearly sold out its second charter trip shortly after the announcement — ISU is allotted 12,000 tickets.
“I know we beat West Virginia, so that part is really positive and I certainly think this is a football team that has continued to grow all season long,” Campbell said. “A young team that just continues to mature, and I said (Saturday), continues to find ways to overcome adversity in a lot of ways.
“Great for our team, great we get a lot more practice and great we get another opportunity to play a great opponent."