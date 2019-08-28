Greg Eisworth excelled as a starting safety last season, garnering first-team all-Big 12 honors while being named the league’s defensive newcomer of the year after transferring from the SEC. Even with all that on his resume, the Iowa State junior still felt like he was playing catch up.
“Last year I was really focused on trying to earn the spot, and you kind of get caught up in the emotion of watching film, worrying about yourself and trying to get a spot,” Eisworth said. “Now I am able to kind of take a step back and think about the team as a whole, the defense as a whole, bring up younger guys, help teach them some things I know or they might be making small mistakes on, little stuff like that.”
Those moments when he’s able to teach are actually helping Eisworth broaden his knowledge in the position, too. The one-time Ole Miss defensive back played a year at Trinity Valley before coming to ISU almost two years ago. In that time, he’s been transformative for the Cyclones.
Eisworth started all 12 games he played in last year, leading ISU in tackles per game (7.3) — it put him into the top 10 among all Big 12 players. He had 4.0 tackles for loss, a sack, four picks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Still, Eisworth didn’t feel he was playing up to his full capabilities.
“I honestly think (my progression) was little by little,” he said. “There’s not one specific moment I can think of. It was really just little by little and having the coaches correct us where we’re wrong as players or safeties. Kind of learning and talking about stuff with linebackers and D-line. It’s always just small stuff here and there.”
Eisworth is one of six defensive backs that have started at least one game at ISU, and one of five who started multiple games last season. Even with that experience returning, the group is relatively young — two sophomores will start at corner with inexperienced depth behind them. So Eisworth, Braxton Lewis — who started 13 games in 2018 — and Lawrence White will be the focal point for stability in the first few weeks.
“When you see a guy like Greg who works, you have to come out there and work at that level or else he’s really going to get on you,” safeties coach D.K. McDonald said earlier this month. “And what I appreciate this year about Greg is that he’s become more vocal and really encouraging guys when guys need to be laid into; he does a good job with that, too. So it’s been really fun to see a kid grow just from a great player to now a great player and a leader.”
Depth within the secondary is unproven, but fourth-year Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said it is perhaps the most talent it has had in the time his staff has been in Ames. Even with the losses of multi-year starters in Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne, recent recruiting efforts have mitigated some of the sting of their departures.
Arnold Azunna has emerged as a key backup behind Eisworth. Amechie Walker, Jaeveyon Morton and Tayvonn Kyle started to surface during fall camp, too. There’s also Rice graduate transfer Justin Bickham, who started 23 games for the Owls, who is locked in a competition with Lewis to start. Kym-Mani King and Virdel Edwards are a couple true freshman to watch, too.
“Talent-wise (it’s) one of the more talented groups we’ve been fortunate to have,” Campbell said. “For them, the only thing they’re lacking in some areas is game-proven experience.
“It’s a group that’s mixed of game experience and is unproven. But when you really look at it from the whole, it’s certainly a group that’s got great talent and great ability. I think that’s where the question mark lies is what do you do with that ability in some tough and adverse situations.”