AMES, Iowa — The beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons in Iowa State football history will wait another week.
The Cyclones and South Dakota State waited almost 2 1/2 hours to see if there was any chance they could go into the rest of the season with some kind of mark on their records.
The only thing both teams carry into Week 2 of the college football season is identical 0-0 records.
ISU cancelled its season opener Saturday night after lightning and heavy rains descended on Jack Trice Stadium. The game was recorded as no contest with scores and stats wiped away.
It was the first ISU football game to be cancelled since November 1963 at Drake after the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
“Very disappointing that Mother Nature controlled the outcome of how today is going to end,” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said. “But at the end of the day, the players’ safety is of utmost importance.
“After talking to coach Campbell and to (South Dakota State’s) head football coach, both coaches just agreed that given what we saw on the radar, staying and prolonging probably the inevitable wasn’t in the best interest of either team.”
Nebraska and Akron also cancelled their game in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday night due to weather.
“I just got a phone call from the Akron athletics director because they’re debating whether they can play the Nebraska-Akron game tomorrow,” Pollard said, “and there’s no hotels in Lincoln so Akron has no place to stay so they were unsure they could even play.
“Had we got to that spot, that would have been a question for South Dakota State, is there a place you can even stay tonight and is that fair to their players because you’re asking them to come back and play when they didn’t get the preparation. We did briefly debate it, and then said it wasn’t the right answer.”
There are no plans to reschedule the game — the two teams’ bye weeks don’t correspond — and ISU will begin to search for an FCS opponent that could play on the Cyclones’ bye week, which is Oct. 20. South Dakota State will receive its full $425,000 payout for the game, Pollard said.
Refunds for fans in attendance could be contingent upon another game being scheduled and Pollard didn’t have a definitive answer Saturday night.
“We’ll have ample time to work on that over the next several weeks to possibly schedule somebody else to be here on that October 20th weekend,” Pollard said. “Coach Campbell and I have talked about that, that we would use that bye week if we could to do that.
“If we can’t find somebody and we were in a position that we needed a sixth win for a bowl game, then we always have the ability to possibly play on championship weekend (in December).”
In addition to the four freshmen — Dallas Taylor-Cortez, Joseph Scates, Jaeveyon Morton and Tayvonn Kyle — who are indefinitely suspended, Kamilo Tongamoa, De’Monte Ruth and Julian Good-Jones were also serving suspensions for the opener.
Pollard said ISU deems the suspensions of Tongamoa, Ruth and Good-Jones as served Saturday night.
“I’ve already talked to President Wintersteen and athletics faculty rep Tim Day,” Pollard said, “and we’re all in agreement that the suspensions were served tonight because it’s not the student-athlete’s fault that the game couldn’t be in because of weather.”
Each team played one offensive series with ISU taking the lead on a 55-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Kempt to wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.
The Cyclones’ score with 4 minutes, 5 seconds gone in the game was the last play of the night.
True freshman linebacker Mike Rose got the start in the middle — the first first-year player for ISU to start a season opener on defense since Rashawn Parker in 2006 — and Connor Assalley taking the placekicking job.
“That student section may have been the best student section we’ve had in my 14 years here for a first game,” Pollard said. “That shows the excitement and anticipation we have for Cyclone football this year.
“Despite how we feel right now, we’ve still got plenty of weeks of football ahead of us that will be really exciting.”
ISU will play at Iowa at 4 p.m. Saturday.