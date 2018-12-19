IOWA STATE: At a glance
HEAD OF THE CLASS
Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (School)
Jirehl Brock;RB;5-11;205;Quincy, Ill.
Illinois Gatorade player of the year, rushed for 2,158 yds, 33 TDs as a senior
Breece Hall;RB;6-1;215;Wichita, Kan. (Northwest)
As a senior, ran 220 times for 2,127 yds, 29 TD; caught 20 passes for 588 yds
THE CYCLONE COLLECTION
Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (School)
Ezeriah Anderson;WR;6-5;210;Seffner, Fla. (Armwood)
Easton Dean;QB;6-6;220;Altamont, Kan. (Labette County)
Virdel Edwards;DB;6-1;190;Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)
Coal Flansburg;LB;6-1;230;Solon, Iowa
Leonard Glass;ATH;5-9;175;Fresno, Calif. (San Joaquin Memorial)
Aric Horne;LB;6-1;210;Jacksonville, Fla. (Raines)
Jarrod Hufford;OL;6-5;300;Newark, Ohio (Licking Valley)
D’Shayne James;WR;6-2;200;Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry)
Vonzell Kelley;DB;6-0;175;Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Kym-Mani King;DB;5-10;170;New Port Richey, Fla. (Mitchell)
Skylar Loving-Black;TE;6-3;220;San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian)
D.J. Miller;DB;5-11;170;O'Fallon, Mo. (John Burroughs)
Blake Peterson;DE;6-4;250;Alcester, S.D. (Beresford)
Darien Porter;WR;6-4;180;Bettendorf, Iowa
Jake Remsburg;OL;6-6;305;West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley)
Darrell Simmons;OL;6-3;295;Belleville, Ill. (East St. Louis)
Corey Suttle;DE;6-4;250;Jefferson City, Mo.
Grant Treiber;OL;6-6;295;Sioux Falls, S.D. (Lincoln)