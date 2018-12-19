Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA STATE: At a glance

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (School)

Jirehl Brock;RB;5-11;205;Quincy, Ill.

Illinois Gatorade player of the year, rushed for 2,158 yds, 33 TDs as a senior

Breece Hall;RB;6-1;215;Wichita, Kan. (Northwest)

As a senior, ran 220 times for 2,127 yds, 29 TD; caught 20 passes for 588 yds

THE CYCLONE COLLECTION

Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown (School)

Ezeriah Anderson;WR;6-5;210;Seffner, Fla. (Armwood)

Easton Dean;QB;6-6;220;Altamont, Kan. (Labette County)

Virdel Edwards;DB;6-1;190;Plano, Texas (Prestonwood Christian)

Coal Flansburg;LB;6-1;230;Solon, Iowa

Leonard Glass;ATH;5-9;175;Fresno, Calif. (San Joaquin Memorial)

Aric Horne;LB;6-1;210;Jacksonville, Fla. (Raines)

Jarrod Hufford;OL;6-5;300;Newark, Ohio (Licking Valley)

D’Shayne James;WR;6-2;200;Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry)

Vonzell Kelley;DB;6-0;175;Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Kym-Mani King;DB;5-10;170;New Port Richey, Fla. (Mitchell)

Skylar Loving-Black;TE;6-3;220;San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian)

D.J. Miller;DB;5-11;170;O'Fallon, Mo. (John Burroughs)

Blake Peterson;DE;6-4;250;Alcester, S.D. (Beresford)

Darien Porter;WR;6-4;180;Bettendorf, Iowa

Jake Remsburg;OL;6-6;305;West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley)

Darrell Simmons;OL;6-3;295;Belleville, Ill. (East St. Louis)

Corey Suttle;DE;6-4;250;Jefferson City, Mo.

Grant Treiber;OL;6-6;295;Sioux Falls, S.D. (Lincoln)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags