AMES, Iowa — Eli Rasheed stands near the sidelines in the thick of the action. He zeroes in on his Iowa State defensive linemen without much thought of what is happening behind him.
Just off his shoulder stands a sophomore tugging at his arm wanting to to go in.
Jamahl Johnson was one of six true freshmen to play two years ago, and at defensive tackle, that’s no small feat. Somewhere along the way, though, he lost sight of things.
Johnson had talent, no doubt, but wasn’t practicing as sharply as he needed. Coaches had to trust him on gameday. He would go in and play well, but his process wasn’t good.
Simply, he needed to change.
“It got to a point where it was like, ‘(Dang) are you going to change or what are you going to do?’” Johnson said. “I just really sat down and talked to myself. Ray (Lima) was a big part in that, talking to him. J.D. Waggoner and Vernell Trent last year were a big part in that, too. I was with those guys, talked to them and got academic help. It was a complete 180.”
Johnson went from an infrequently used reserve to a key piece of the resurgence along the line of scrimmage, nabbing a starting spot alongside Lima. The 6-foot-0 and 295-pound 20-year-old found his way through the offseason, recognizing what he had to do to gain coaches’ trust.
“You’re talking about a guy that has grown up going into his junior year and has got elite potential,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Jamahl is one of those guys for us, and I’m really excited about him.”
Through the first half of his career, Johnson did flash his potential, but Rasheed needed it to show up more often. His technique playing the run was inconsistent, but on third down, the Cyclones used him as the nose guard pass rusher in the three-man front and were able to apply pressure. He played one of his better games against TCU, tallying two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
The Savage, Minn., native is more than just a marginal piece of the defensive line now. In the four-man front, he can be a key component beside Lima and Enyi Uwazurike or JaQuan Bailey as an every-down lineman.
“He saw the end of the road,” Rasheed said. “This is a program that is built on doing things right. If you continue to do things the wrong way, you’re not going to last here in our program. He saw (he was) down to the last thread and got his act together. He chose that. He knew we weren’t playing with him, but we let him know, and he changed his whole outlook of his life.”
For whatever reason, Johnson’s head wasn’t in it like it needed to be through a year and a half. In the spring, it all changed. He raised his semester GPA from the fall from a 2.2 to a 3.2, which led him to see a change on the field. It wasn’t overnight, but once he noticed it, things felt right.
“That kid has worked really hard in the offseason,” redshirt freshman center Colin Newell said. ”(He) got his body right and just really figured it out in the weight room, and figured it out on the field in the offseason, too. Putting in the extra work, you can definitely tell going up against him.”
Johnson, the son of former Minnesota Vikings assistant and current New York Jets tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson and grandson of College Football Hall of Fame inductee Willie Jeffries, didn’t let his family in on his struggles early on but spoke to them about the new habits he created this past offseason.
“It’s a lot of pressure for me to perform well also because they can’t make it to a lot of my games, especially my dad because he is on the same schedule as me,” Johnson said. “Having me be able to start and play and be able to watch it on his own time on TV would be just awesome for him and my other family members to have them watch me on TV and everything.”
Teammates played as large a role as anyone in his transformation. Lima, the engine of the defensive front, moved into a Frederiksen Court apartment with Johnson at the beginning of last year and slowly started to provide some guidance and balance for his teammate.
The pair have spent plenty of time off the field together too, diving into TV shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Rick and Morty," translating that sense of togetherness to the defensive line room. Once a youngster begging to get on the field, Johnson is now an example of how to do things.
“We really help each other,” he said. “Even the little lazy things that wouldn’t even be showed, anything you wouldn’t even point out, we point things out like that. We’re always trying to get better every day as a unit.”