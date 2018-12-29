SAN ANTONIO — Whenever the Iowa State football team needed a big play to climb out of the hole it put itself in against Washington State, there were two numbers that were the blueprint to completing a comeback: 32 and 18.
David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler have delivered time and again, and did so in the Alamo Bowl, albeit in a 28-26 loss to the 12th-ranked Cougars. Both are transformational talents and showcased why both have decisions to make in the next week or two.
For now, Butler isn’t worried about what comes next.
“We just lost a game, so it’s kind of hard to even think about going anywhere,” Butler said. “I’m just focused on what just happened right now.”
Montgomery was not made available for comment following the game.
Against an offense known for creating big plays, the 25th-ranked Cyclones got a few of their own from the pair of juniors amid an inconsistent offensive performance. Whether it was one-handed catches or throwing off defenders in the end zone, the two were electric.
“I knew there would be some of this, was the explosives that kept drives alive,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said, “because I thought we did a pretty good job, and then at times they got off the hook with the explosives, and some of that is a credit to some of the players they have.”
Montgomery was a bull behind an offensive line that struggled to create much room to run, tallying 124 yards — his seven 100-yard game of the season — and a touchdown on 26 carries. He added a career-long 53 yard reception to set up a score late in the fourth quarter.
In an 11-point hole early in the fourth quarter, Montgomery took a handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy inside the 10-yard line. He jumped a defender and met Jalen Thompson at the 2-yard line, pushed him into the end zone and threw him to the ground.
“He’s a big, physical back, and we knew we were going to have to tackle well all game if we were going to stop this offense, and there were times that we did, and they capitalized, so my hat’s off to them,” said linebacker Peyton Pelluer, the Alamo Bowl defensive most valuable player. “When it came down to it, we tackled, got them down when it counted the most, and so I can’t credit my defense enough for that.”
A fourth quarter fumble, only Montgomery’s second in the last two years, gave the Cougars (11-2) another short field. Washington State scored two of its four touchdowns after Cyclones (8-5) turnovers, with both drives starting 30 yards or in.
“I don’t have to say anything to David because it’s just like every one of our guys, mistakes happen in a football game,” Campbell said. “You know, I believe in our players. I trust them. I love them. I know none of those mistakes that happen are meant because of a lack of trying.
“You know, I think we went right back to David and we went right back to some guys early in the football game, and you just continue to let your great players make great plays, but mistakes happen.”
Butler totaled nine catches for 192 yards on 12 targets — one of the misfires was on an interception — but the 6-foot-6 junior was once again a mismatch, most of which came after a shot to the groin on a hit early in the second quarter.
Size won out over the smaller defensive backs, which has been the formula for success all year, but Butler’s circus-like ability to track a ball that appears to be beyond his reach is happening at a noteworthy frequency.
“What’s been really fun is watching him realize how good he can become and now it’s about putting a sense of consistency to that process,” Campbell said earlier this week. “He’s been really fun to watch. His detail, his execution, his process. Really a guy that’s matured in every way, shape or form. I’m proud of what he’s doing, I’m proud of what he’s become and certainly proud of where he can go.”
As overstated and flashy as Butler’s catches are, particularly the one-handed grab he hauled in over Thompson midway through the third quarter, his explanation of how he does it is soft and understated. Clean routes and good timing are the key elements in a big play.
“With their corners, the way they played and the safeties and things like that, we studied them a lot,” Butler said. “We had a long time before we had to play them, so we got to understand them really well, and we just saw some things that we really liked and just attacked at will.”