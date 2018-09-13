AMES, Iowa — Zeb Noland tries to treat each situation the same.
When he was the third or fourth quarterback option for Iowa State last year early on, any discouraging feelings he had were set aside and his energy was spent on getting better.
That opportunity finally came for a game and a half late in Big 12 play.
Noland, now a redshirt sophomore, faces the same kind of opportunity with the uncertainty surrounding senior Kyle Kempt, who suffered an MCL injury in the loss at Iowa.
Whether or not Noland gets his second-career start Saturday when fifth-ranked Oklahoma visits Jack Trice Stadium (11 a.m./ABC), he’ll prepare like he’s the guy. It’s always been that way.
"Mentally, I know how to handle (starting) this time," Noland said of the possibility. "This isn’t my first go around, and I think I’m ready for it."
The opportunity Noland had last season, he said, was crucial for his development in the offseason and informative for the situation he faces now.
In a half against Oklahoma State, he had 263 passing yards in a seven-point loss and helped ISU to a 10-point win at Baylor in his first start. He was 14 of 28 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.
“They’ve got a backup they feel really good about that’s had a little bit of game experience, too,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “So I think they are who they are, and we all are. Each guy may have a little bit different talent here or there and there may be a few new things here or there, but you’ve just got to be ready to adjust.”
In the last 13:56 of the loss at Iowa, Noland was 4 of 10 passing for 43 yards and said, if he does start against the Sooners (2-0), those reps will give him the same kind of benefits that the snaps against Oklahoma State last year did in the lead-up to Baylor.
“It just gets the jitters out,” Noland said. “You’re a little nervous at first when you go in. You feel like all the weight is on your shoulders. But then you go in and you realize it’s not that big a deal. Just go out there, do what’s asked of you and execute the best you can.
“If I had walked into Kinnick last week never playing a single snap for Iowa State, I’m sure mentally I would have felt a little different than I did. I was ready and thankful for the opportunity.”
ISU coach Matt Campbell said the team feels good about Kempt’s long-term prognosis, but he is still day-to-day, which could pave the way for Noland. If the Cyclones opt to go with the third-year backup, the confidence won’t drop off.
“It’s been fun to watch his growth as a young player in our system, now being a redshirt sophomore and where he is today even compared to where he was last year,” Campbell said. “It’s night and day. A lot of that credit has to go to Kyle. Kyle is the guy that has been the anchor of that room in a lot of ways.”
The biggest thing Noland said he’s taken away from Kempt, especially over the last year when the two are on the sidelines together or in the film room, is the accountability the position requires. Noland has also relayed that message to the young quarterbacks in the room.
“You’ve got to tell the guys behind you it doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart,” he said. “Even if you didn’t travel, you never know when your time is going to come. Coach Campbell told us when he was at Toledo that at one point they even had a receiver playing quarterback. So you really never know.”
True freshmen Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell and redshirt freshman Devon Moore were all in Kinnick Stadium last weekend. Word is Purdy could be the Noland’s backup, but the exact order, Campbell said, would sort itself out during the week.
“At this position, we’re fortunate to have a guy like Zeb, who’s started football games and who’s really improved," Campbell said. “If he is the guy on Saturday, a guy that we feel confident in him going in and running our offense.”