Zach Petersen learned one valuable lesson early on during his football career. If practice habits are routinely poor or lackadaisical, that will carry over into games.
So how does the Iowa State sophomore approach mundane midweek practices?
“Just like it’s Saturday,” Petersen said. “If you don’t practice like you play, you can’t flip a switch and be better on Saturday just because it’s a game. If you practice like you play, you’re going to be crappy on Saturday just like you were on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
That mentality has allowed Petersen to flourish in the absence of JaQuan Bailey, who suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the season. In the stead of a senior, Petersen has looked like a veteran both in stature — he’s 6-foot-2 and 262 pounds — and in performance.
In nine games, five as a starter, Petersen has 33 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He had a forced fumble at Oklahoma and sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts to go along with three tackles. The performance brought one word to mind for coach Matt Campbell.
“He’s tough,” Campbell said. “What Zach has done is maybe the most consistent player on our defense throughout the last 8-9 football games. He’s a guy that’s where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there every time. He’s playing with the same effort, motor, intensity, every time.”
Petersen is admittedly hard on himself in practice and in the film room, which has only driven his practice habits further. He drew praise from Campbell earlier in the week as playing perhaps the most consistently of any defensive lineman since the current coaching staff arrived in Ames four years ago. That happens through diligence in every facet of his preparation.
As a standout at North Scott, Petersen would watch film with teammates and evaluate his play but had limited resources on how to break down each nuance of his performance. Once he got to Ames, he quickly started to decipher some of the codes that could unlock a higher level of play. Using the word consistency might be a cliche, but it is also the engine that drives Petersen.
“I see the good times when I’m doing what I need to do,” Petersen said. “The coaches told me what I need to do better from the week before, and I can see myself doing better at that.
“At the same time I can definitely see the bad things and I’m like, ‘Alright I really need to put more emphasis on that in practice. I need to make sure I’m getting good extension and getting off blocks violently.’ That kind of stuff.”
That self-criticism and not settling for something that’s just good-enough has been the sentiment Campbell has tried to instill in the program the last few years. Petersen is the living example of that, and will be a key cog in helping ISU right the ship versus Texas this weekend (2:30 p.m./FS1).
“If I showed you the videotape of it, he’s the same guy every day,” Campbell said. “Most of the really good players that I’ve been around, the great ones, they’ve had that same trait. Zach has that. It’s been awesome.
“Here’s a guy that got an unbelievable opportunity and made us better as a football team and as a defense with that opportunity. He’s been incredible for us.”