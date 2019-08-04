AMES, Iowa — It was the catalyst of Iowa State’s offensive renaissance midway through the 2018 season.
After the Cyclone offense sputtered to begin last season, the injection of Brock Purdy’s playmaking ability changed the way ISU operated.
A week after ISU managed 14 points at TCU, the Cyclones erupted for 48 points in an Oct. 6 win at Oklahoma State. Purdy’s knack for keeping plays alive in the backfield, pump faking confusion into defenders and scrambling for gains suddenly revamped ISU’s offense.
“Brock, with him being a scrambler, you gotta know that if he hits you with that ‘Purdy pump,’ it’s over,” senior linebacker Marcel Spears said at the team's media day last week.
The Cyclones are set to begin their highly anticipated 2019 season later this month, and the offensive onus is on Purdy, now a sophomore. A year ago, he racked up 2,250 passing yards and 308 yards on the ground and hopes are lofty for him this season.
He’s been named to multiple watch lists this preseason, and his propensity to extend plays again figures to be a feature of the Cyclone offense. Unlike pocket-passing quarterbacks Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland, Purdy often zigs around the pocket in search of receivers or running room, and that scrambling tendency is something QB1 and his receivers work on in drills.
When receivers run their routes and realize that Purdy is still buying time to throw, it’s calculated-improvisation time. Deshaunte Jones, second on ISU with 43 catches in 2018, said that after a route is completed, it’s the receivers’ mission to become available to Purdy.
“We might run a simple route and if we see him break, one receiver might go high, one might go low, one might go in the middle,” Jones said of a drill ISU practices. “Whatever it is, we’re just trying to make sure everybody’s in different sections and different spots, for him to have options to throw it to, really.”
ISU passing game coordinator Joel Gordon cautioned against over-coaching in such a fluid situation, but there are certain parameters. For example, Jones mentioned that, if he’s on the left side of the field and Purdy is scrambling to the right, Jones heads to the right side, so he’s not simply a “wasted option.”
“After you run your route and you can see him circling around, you just try to float to him and try to get to his open spot and where he can see and where the defenders aren’t,” Jones said.
Gordon cited the importance of awareness by receivers: first, to realize that Purdy still has the ball, and secondly, to find space away from fellow receivers.
“Those guys just having some common sense to be able to make themselves available, have good spacing between each other, and stay alive, because (Purdy’s) gonna do a good job of keeping the play alive when it breaks out,” Gordon said.
While it is off-script and organic, Purdy and the receivers do work on their rapport once routes run their course.
“We create connections and things like that during practice, so during the game when it does happen, they know what to do and what to expect,” Purdy said.
When Purdy scampered around the backfield last season, fans were locked onto his every move, and his receivers made sure to keep an eye on him to know where to run. However, typically the last people in the stadium to realize Purdy was on the loose were ISU’s offensive linemen.
Their marching orders don’t change at all when Purdy scrambles; they simply block the man in front of them as long as they can, or until the whistle blows.
“We just keep blocking,” right guard Josh Knipfel said. “A lot of times, we don’t even know he’s scrambling.”
Purdy’s ability to elude defensive linemen and throw on the run almost seems innate. Gordon said ISU’s passing game aims to build around his strengths; it’s hard to teach such playmaking ability, but it’s advantageous to capitalize on it.
“He’s got a really good natural ability for scrambling, running around and making things happen,” Gordon said. “As long as there’s a reason to scramble, we’re all for it, and if there’s not, obviously we want him to hang tight and keep his eyes down the field and try to make plays in the pocket, but we all know that’s not the case sometimes, and it’s proven to be a big part of his game.
“We’re gonna let him keep playing.”