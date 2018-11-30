Drake (7-3) at Iowa State (7-4)
Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: cyclone.tv; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: This game, the first meeting between the two schools since 1985, was arranged as a replacement game after both teams had their season-opening contests canceled because of bad weather. Iowa State, ranked 24th in this week’s AP poll, rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Kansas State 42-38 in its Big 12 finale last Saturday. David Montgomery rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Drake, which finished second in the Pioneer Football League, ranked eighth in the FCS in scoring defense (18.3), 13th in total defense (198.3) and sixth in rushing defense (95.1).
Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC-Davis (9-2)
Basics: 6 p.m.; Aggie Stadium, Davis, Calif.
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa rebounded from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Lamar 16-13 in its first-round FCS playoff game last Saturday. The Panthers had two 100-yard rushers in the game as Marcus Weymiller ran for 128 and Trevor Allen for 112. Sixth-ranked UC-Davis had a first-round bye. The Aggies, led by former Boise State and Colorado head coach Dan Hawkins, went 7-1 in conference play and suffered their only losses against Stanford and Eastern Washington. Junior QB Jake Maier has thrown for 3,387 yards and led the Aggies to averages of 42 points and 495 yards per game.