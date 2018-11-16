Iowa State (6-3, 5-2) at Texas (7-3, 5-2)
Basics: 7 p.m., Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
TV/radio: LHN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: This is a matchup of teams tied for third in the Big 12 standings. No. 18 Iowa State defeated Baylor 28-14 for its fifth straight victory, the longest conference winning streak in school history. Freshman Brock Purdy has thrown for at least 230 yards and one TD in every game in the winning streak. ISU’s David Montgomery, the No. 2 rusher in the Big 12, will sit out the first half after being ejected against Baylor. No. 13 Texas ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 41-34 win over Texas Tech. QB Sam Ehlinger has passed for 2,483 yards and 20 TDs with just two interceptions.
Missouri State (4-6, 2-5) at UNI (5-5, 4-3)
Basics: 4 p.m.; UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGYM (1600 AM)
Storylines: Even after a 31-10 loss to Youngstown State, UNI clings to some slim FCS playoff hopes based on the fact that it has played the most difficult FCS schedule in the nation. The Panthers, 4-1 at home this season, will honor their departing seniors prior to the game, including nine starters. Missouri State, which has lost four straight games, ranks 113th in the nation in defense, allowing 481.3 yards per game, but it has a capable offense. Quarterback Peyton Huslig has thrown for 2,041 yards and rushed for another 369. UNI leads the all-time series between the two teams 32-5.