The wait to see how the Iowa State football team follows up its best season in almost two decades is almost over.
ISU and third-year coach Matt Campbell start fall camp practices Friday in anticipation for the season opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 1 in Jack Trice Stadium.
Despite a few departures in key areas, the Cyclones are arguably positioned as well as they have been in Campbell’s tenure in Ames. That doesn’t mean questions or storylines are absent.
The Ames Tribune is looking at the top storylines and questions for all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — in the lead-up to fall camp. Last up: offense.
1 Who will call plays?
Ever since offensive coordinator Tom Manning departed to take a position with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, the buzz around the next gameday playcaller hasn’t quieted. That will continue to be the case heading into fall camp while ISU goes without a coach with the offensive coordinator title.
Campbell has given indications throughout the offseason he could call plays in-game, but it isn’t out of the question that Bryan Gasser, Joel Gordon or Alex Golesh could take it on depending on how fall camp plays out.
Gasser and Golesh haven’t been an offensive coordinator, but have been alongside Campbell long enough to make it a smooth transition. Gordon was an offensive analyst the last two seasons, but was a coordinator in stints in Virginia at Emory & Henry and Ferrum.
There are a handful of Big 12 coaches — Kliff Kingsbury, Lincoln Riley and Gary Patterson — that are intimately involved in playcalling, but how Campbell balances along with being the head coach is something to watch. Jon Heacock’s presence on defense does alleviate some of the pressure.
2 How will the offensive line come together?
Perhaps the most important position group is the one Campbell mentioned ahead of any other as needing a productive fall camp. The offensive line has improved, but needs to take another large step forward in 2018.
“One of the things for me that I am excited about is that there are more names and more guys that deserve to be mentioned for those spots,” Campbell said Wednesday. “The five starters, who are they? I couldn’t tell you that right now. It’s going to unfold itself in the next three weeks.”
The most experienced linemen — Julian Good-Jones, Bryce Meeker, Josh Knipfel and Sean Foster — figure in to start somewhere. Knipfel and Meeker feel solid on the right side and Foster, although he has the least experience, slides into the left. The situation is more fluid after that.
Good-Jones and redshirt freshman Colin Newell, an Ames native, are in lock step to start at center this season. Both can play center or guard, so whomever coaches feel more comfortable moving will likely slide to left guard or be a reserve in the interior. Don’t sleep on Josh Mueller, Robert Hudson or Oge Udeogu being key guys inside.
ISU returns 51 career starts on the line with a solid foundation in pass blocking. New offensive line coach Jeff Myers will be tasked with bringing that group up to speed in the ground game and get David Montgomery into space. The sophomore’s national record of 109 forced missed tackles last year was impressive, but probably not one that group wants to repeat in 2018.
3 ISU could utilize its deep quarterbacks room
There isn’t much drama as to which player will be the starting quarterback when ISU opens its season next month, but there are enough bodies in the room to make how coaches will use all of them intriguing.
Kyle Kempt is returning for his sixth collegiate season following a year where he went 5-3 as a starter and set the single season completion percentage record at ISU. Zeb Noland is going into his third year in the program and went 1-0 as a starter and played well in the second half of a loss to Oklahoma State.
Devon Moore is coming off an ACL tear and coaches were cautious in his recovery, but the Cyclones also have true freshmen in Re-al Mitchell and Brock Purdy, who provide a speedy option for a ground attack and a pocket passer. Whether anyone other than Kempt starts this season would be speculation, but history says more than one quarterback will play significant snaps this fall.