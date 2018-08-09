Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser is making moves with his staff, dismissing one of his assistants in the process.
Mike Zadick, who spent one year at ISU under Dresser, was fired as associate head coach Thursday, Dresser announced in a release. Zadick also spent two years on Dresser’s staff at Virginia Tech and followed him to Ames in 2017.
“I’ve decided to go in a different direction with our coaching staff as we continue to re-build the Iowa State program,” Dresser said in a release. “There isn’t a better guy to teach wrestling technique than Mike, but we had some significant differences of opinion and it is best that we part ways.
“Mike was given the opportunity to run our practice room and have substantial input on all elements of the program. At the end of the day, however, I’m the leader of this program, and our staff has to be aligned and unified.”
Zadick, a three-time All-American at Iowa, was a volunteer assistant with the Hokes three seasons ago and promoted to a full-time role there the following year. He was second in command under Dresser with the Cyclones.
Assistant coach Derek St. John and volunteer assistant Brent Metcalf will split Zadick’s duties while ISU and Dresser undergo a national search for his replacement.
“What’s exciting for us going forward is that we’ve got multiple coaches in our wrestling room with championship backgrounds and a commitment to the Cyclone program,” Dresser said. “Derek and I have worked side-by-side for three years, and his rapid development as a teacher and developer of young men has impressed me.
"Brent is one of the most-decorated competitors in recent times. Even as a volunteer assistant last year, his ability to connect with kids and prepare them for competition impacted our room incredibly. Brent is a rising star as a coach, and I’m eager to get him even more involved with our current Cyclones during this transition.”