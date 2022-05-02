It's hammer time for Big Ten champ Lindeman

After achieving one objective — becoming a Big Ten champion — Chloe Lindeman now finds herself chasing another goal.

The Wisconsin sophomore from Fulton has her eyes on recording the first 60-meter hammer throw of her career as the Badgers’ outdoor track and field season moves into May.

Lindeman threw the hammer a career best 195 feet, 7 inches a little over a week ago while finishing third in the event at the Oregon Relays, a throw that equates to 59.61 meters.

The effort topped her previous best of 195-3 set a month earlier at the Texas Relays and continues the progress Lindeman believes will ultimately help her break the 60-meter barrier.

“That’s the next step,’’ Lindeman said. “It’s right there, right in front of me and once I get over that hump once, I know it’s going to become the norm and not be that big of a deal. It’s just breaking through that first time. I’m close and it’s going to happen.’’

Lindeman’s hammer throw at Oregon ranks as the fifth best in the Big Ten this season and is the third-best ever for a Badger in the event.

It’s an event that Lindeman has learned to love since arriving on campus in Madison.

“For me, it has been a lot like learning how to throw the discus in high school,’’ she said. “I’ve had to relax and rely on my lower body to stay grounded and work through it. There’s a little more finesse to it than the shot put, which is more about brute strength.’’

Lindeman has had her share of success with both.

She finished 11th in the hammer throw and 15th in the shot put at the 2021 Big Ten Championships, throwing the hammer 176-4 and shot 48-11.75.

Some friendly internal competition has helped Lindeman compete in the hammer.

She has been trading success with teammate Olivia Roberts in the event throughout much of the season. Roberts and Lindeman finished second and third in the event last weekend at the Whitewater Alternative.

They share the 195-7 mark as a personal best in the event — at least for now.

Roberts, a junior, hit it at the Jim Click Shootout at Arizona in early April and Lindeman matched it two weeks later at Oregon.

“We’ve been going back and forth like that, third and fourth on Wisconsin’s all-time list, all season, and we’re having fun with it, pushing each other,’’ Lindeman said.

“It’s the best type of competition to have. Plus, I know I’ll have one season after she’s done to beat whatever she ends up with.’’

Lindeman’s more immediate objective is earning a Big Ten title in the event as she continues to develop her skill in the hammer throw.

She first sampled the hammer throw while competing for Team Illinois at a meet in New Mexico during her sophomore year of high school.

“They asked me if I wanted to try it. I had never thrown the hammer before and it was different,’’ Lindeman said. “I didn’t have a glove. They just taped up my hand and I threw it about 100 feet. I learned right away it is a different event.’’

Lindeman has learned to build speed and then form from the feet up, something completely different from the approach needed as she competed in volleyball and basketball as a high school athlete at Fulton.

“This has been a completely different ballgame for me, just where the priorities are in the weight room and how important form and technique are in being successful,’’ Lindeman said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself in the time I’ve been here.’’

Lindeman’s efforts outdoors followed her championship work indoors.

After placing third in the weight throw at the Big Ten Championships in 2021 with a personal-best effort of 68-7.75, Lindeman won the event at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

She again recorded a personal best in the Big Ten finals with a throw of 72-3.75 to earn her first Big Ten title.

“Growing up in the Midwest, right in the middle of Big Ten country, that’s something that meant an awful lot to me,’’ Lindeman said. “That’s a pretty special win, my first major win in college, first big win since high school, and it’s really something to build on.’’

Lindeman was pleased with her year over year growth in the event and will work to take another step when the indoor season begins again.

“I had a pretty good throw at the Big Tens and it’s something that gives me a lot of confidence heading into next year and the year after,’’ Lindeman said. “The next step is qualifying for nationals and I feel like that is within reach.''

