It's Rocky Top for Rocky's Pannell

Pannell earned that ranking in part because of her play during the summer and fall with the Tennessee Mojo, one of the nation’s premier travel programs.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to compete in tournaments on a fairly regular basis beginning in late June and will join the Mojo for fall tournaments in October.

Those opportunities provided Pannell with additional exposure which led to a busy day on Sept. 1, the first time college recruiters were allowed to reach out to players in the Class of 2022.

“It was a pretty crazy day,’’ Pannell said. “I didn’t really know what to expect but there were a lot of calls and a lot texts. The first text came in right after midnight and there were 10 that came right away.’’

Alabama sent the first one to reach Pannell’s inbox, but Tennessee was right behind.

Ultimately, she said her decision came down to five programs with the Lady Vols earning her commitment over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State and Michigan.

“I had a lot of interest from some very good programs but Tennessee is where I feel like I belong,’’ Pannell said.