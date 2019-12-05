Jegen saving best play for last

BROOKINGS, S.D. — There are more than a few things that trickle through University of Northern Iowa senior safety Christian Jegen's mind when he thinks about the Panthers' first meeting with South Dakota State.

The trick play that allowed a receiver to get behind UNI's defense and set up the Jacks' first touchdown is among the first.

And, Jegen is still a bit miffed at himself that as senior he didn't help pick the Panther defense up when adversity set in during the fourth quarter as SDSU outscored UNI, 21-0, en route to a 38-7 victory.

"For me it was myself and the defense," Jegen said. "We kind of crumbled in the fourth quarter when adversity took over and kind of gave up. I haven't forgot that."

Jegen said he and the defense want to prove it's better than what it showed in that loss.

If how UNI and Jegen, in particular, have played defensively in last two games since that defeat is a strong indicator, the Panthers are putting everything on the line for this second-round FCS Playoff game.

"We want to prove we are a great team," Jegen said. "I think we know what type of team we are when we are executing the way we should."