COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 1-2 finish by divers Andrea Adam and Taylor Madison helped St. Ambrose score 59 points Thursday during the first full day of competition at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Adam and Madison, sophomores from Iowa City Regina and Rock Island respectively, repeated the first- and second-place finishes they recorded a year ago in taking the top two spots in the 1-meter event.
Both topped scores of 200 on Thursday, with Adam receiving a 234.2 and Madison a 201.0 to position the Fighting Bees in sixth place in the women's team race.
Both return to the boards today as the top-two seeds in the 3-meter competition.
Adam enjoyed an exceptionally strong start to her second NAIA competition, placing 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle, 16 spots ahead of her seed, and swimming the leadoff leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which finished eighth.
She teamed with Catie Schimmelpfenning, Dani Crum and Maria Quilty to finish in a time of 1 minute, 40.1 seconds in a relay that entered the meet seeded 18th.
In men's competition, Nathan Kuszynski in the 500 freestyle and the St. Ambrose 200 freestyle relay scored points Thursday.
Kuszynski, a sophomore from Batavia, Illinois, finished seventh in the 500 freestyle. Seeded 14th, Kuszynski finished in 4:38.35.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Victor Del Rio Foces, Carmelo Patti, Jonathan Whittle and Reece Powell combined for a 13th-place finish in 1:26.7.
The St. Ambrose men currently have 20 team points.
Bees track relay finishes ninth
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The St. Ambrose women's 3,200-meter relay finished ninth Thursday during the opening day of competition at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Bees' quartet of Ashley Plumb, Abby Sears, Corrie Reiley and Claire Duncan matched their pre-meet seed but missed the cut for today's eight-team finals, crossing in a time of 9 minutes, 31.56 seconds.
St. Ambrose shaved more than eight seconds off of its qualifying time.
Braves bow out in playoffs
Oakton 80, Black Hawk 76: Jacob Pauley scored 22 points but it wasn't enough as the Braves fell in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Region IV playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Braves led 73-68 with less than 4 1/2 minutes to go but scored only three points the rest of the way against fourth-seeded Oakton.
Blake Maris added 16 points for the Braves and Ben Buresh chipped in 12.