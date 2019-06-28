With Gary Huber retiring from the role of director of athletics at Black Hawk College after 30 years on the job, Arnie Chavera will become the school’s interim director of athletics on Monday.
Chavera, who will continue in his role as the head baseball coach at Black Hawk, was named Friday to the administrative position by the school’s president, Tim Wynes, and vice president Steve Frommelt.
"I’ve had 15 years to learn from a great mentor in Gary Huber, and as I’ve watched him coach coaches over time, I’ve developed an appreciation for that and I am excited to build on the strong foundation he has built at Black Hawk," Chavera said.
"I still have the passion of coaching a team and coaching student-athletes and now I will get a chance to help our coaches grow their programs as well. I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given."
Chavera wants the school’s athletic programs to build around local high school talent and continue its tradition of providing those competitors with opportunities to advance to the four-year level.
"We’ve been able to send 130 players on to four-year colleges or professional baseball in my time here, and those are the opportunities that I want all of the student-athletes at Black Hawk to have if they choose to pursue them," Chavera said.
"Our recruiting starts close to home, and that’s how it should be for our programs and then it should branch out from there. But we want Quad-Cities kids to know that they have a place to compete here at home."
The school’s baseball coach since 2004, Chavera was inducted into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame in 2018, one year after earning his 400th career win at Black Hawk.
He currently serves as the Arrowhead Conference baseball chairperson and the NJCAA Region IV baseball chairperson, overseeing Divisions I, II and III.
An Arlington, Texas, native, Chavera competed as a catcher at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas, and at Dallas Baptist before signing with the Houston Astros organization, playing five years in the minor leagues.
Before becoming the head coach at Black Hawk, Chavera was an assistant coach at St. Ambrose University from 2002-04 and at Davenport Assumption High School from 2001-02.
Huber, who became the director of athletics at Black Hawk in 1990, coached baseball and men’s golf during his tenure at the Moline junior college.
Braves assistant coach Butch Haverland will now lead the men’s golf program Huber coached to 14 NJCAA Region IV championships in the past 16 years and 11 Arrowhead Conference titles in the past 14 seasons.
Huber will not be stepping away from athletics, accepting a three-year term on the National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Regents. In that role, Huber will work on a national level with the governing body of junior-college athletics.
"Gary has been involved in that in many ways in recent years, and he’ll continue to do a great job," Chavera said.