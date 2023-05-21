Throughout her career on the women’s track and field team at Duke University, Carly King has seen potential become reality.

The senior from Davenport Assumption wants to see that play out again as her collegiate career nears an end.

King qualified to be part of the field in the 400-meter run and will be available to be part of the Blue Devils’ relay teams at the NCAA East Regional that begins Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., working to create a memorable conclusion to a memorable four-year run at Duke.

“There has been a big shift in the program in the four years I have been here. The team has gone from everyone having their own areas, somewhat segmented, into developing into a real team where we feed off of each other’s successes,’’ King said.

“We’ve gone from being a middle of the pack program in the ACC to winning the ACC championship. To be part of the group of girls who have worked together to make that happen has been so special.’’

King said this season’s team which piled up a record number of points in winning it second Atlantic Coast Conference outdoor championships in three seasons – its first outright – has been one of the most special groups she has been a part of at Duke.

“It’s been amazing in the way the girls have come together as a team and the hard work everyone has put into it to help it become a reality for all of us,’’ King said. “The coaches brought us all here to work as a team and we’re all enjoying the rewards of that now.’’

The Blue Devils celebrated their most recent conference championship earlier this month one day before King received her undergraduate degree in Biology from Duke.

“It was a memorable weekend,’’ King said.

She had a role in that, running a leg of the Blue Devils’ 1,600-meter relay which finished second at the ACC Championships in 3 minutes, 29.95 seconds, the third-fastest time in school history.

It’s an event where King earned honorable mention all-American honors a year ago when Duke ran a 3:36.4 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

King also competed in the 400 at last year’s NCAA regional, experiences she believes will help her compete this week.

She recalls running one-tenth of a second off of her personal best in the 400 in a race where she finished next to last in her heat.

“I ran a good race, but I wasn’t alone,’’ King said. “I learned that you just have to go there and finish as high as you can, leave it all out there.’’

King and Blue Devils did that last season in the 1,600 relay.

“Getting to go to nationals on a relay last year really was an amazing experience for me and I learned a lot just going through that,’’ King said. “To be in that type of environment and at that level of competition was pretty exciting. I learned from it all and that will help me as I prepare for the races I have remaining. This is what you work toward and I feel ready, prepared.’’

King describes her senior season as somewhat challenge filled.

“I struggled a bit with injuries throughout the indoor season and early on outdoors so my opportunities to race have been somewhat limited,’’ King said. “It’s been difficult at times, interesting, and eventually we turned the focus of my training to the end of the season and being ready to go at the ACCs and now.’’

She has drawn on her past to prepare her for the present.

“I’ve learned to trust the trainers and the process and plans that they have as they’ve helped me get back into competition. What I’ve learned from them over the past four years has put me in a position where I can compete,’’ King said.

She’s used what she has learned to prepare for the ACC Championships and again now as the NCAA postseason begins with four days of qualifying at the East Regional before the NCAA Championships are contested in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.

King believes she is ready to make the most of the remaining races on the schedule.

“I feel like my career has prepared me for this,’’ she said.

Reflecting on it all, she said her experiences at Assumption laid the foundation for the successes that have followed.

“Coming in from high school you find out just how good the competition is at this level and you find out that you are capable of adapting to that high level if you are willing to put your mind to it and work at it,’’ King said

“Suddenly, I found myself in the mix and now, the idea is to run the best race I can run every time out. That’s the goal.’’