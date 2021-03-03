King, Yodts share friendship, championships

King credits Yodts with helping him realize that an opportunity to compete for Northern Iowa was a possibility.

He had seen only minimal recruiting interest in high school, mainly from the University of Dubuque, when Yodts asked King if he wanted to ride along and attend a meet Northern Iowa was hosting at the UNI-Dome.

“We talked to (UNI throws coach Dan) O’Mara that day and he asked me if I had thought about UNI and we talked some more. He told me if I threw this distance there would be a chance for me to join the team here,’’ King said.

That turned into motivation, then results at the high school level, and ultimately a chance to be among the Panthers’ competitors in the throws.

“It couldn’t have worked out better,’’ King said.

Yodts thought about that over the weekend as well.

He was asked by UNI coach Dave Paulsen to represent his teammates when the team championship trophy was being handed out following the meet.

“Our team, we’ve always been a family and to see Darius do what he did, that’s been great,’’ Yodts said. “We’ve been at it a long time and it was good for both of us to have one last weekend in the Dome together like that. It was a lot of fun.’’