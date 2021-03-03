King, Yodts share friendship, championships

Together, they could not have scripted a better finish.
Darius King and Kyler Yodts walked away from their final collegiate competition at the UNI-Dome as Northern Iowa teammates last weekend as champions, both individually as part of a Panthers team which won its second straight Missouri Valley Conference men’s indoor track and field championship.
King, a senior from Moline, won the shot put and finished third in the weight throw.
Yodts, a senior from Rock Island Alleman, won the weight throw and finished third in the shot put.
“It was fun competing at the Dome one last time and to have it end the way it did, that’s pretty special,’’ Yodts said.
King broke a Missouri Valley Conference meet record in the shot put with a throw of 64 feet, 10.5 inches and was named as the most outstanding field athlete of the championships.
Yodts crafted a record-breaking effort in last weekend’s meet as well. He established a new Northern Iowa record in the weight throw with a winning effort of 68-1, giving him his first Missouri Valley title.
King took third in the weight throw with a distance of 64-11.5 and Yodts recorded a 57-0.75 throw to finish third in the shot put.
“For not knowing if we were going to have an indoor season or even a chance to compete, things worked out,’’ King said. “It’s been weird not having any family in the stands, no spectators has been different, but we prepared the same way we always do and it has been a good season.’’
It has been a memorable season, one where the conference team title came down to the final 1,600-meter relay for UNI and one where King and Yodts have continued to grow a friendship that extends to a time when they were just beginning to compete in the sport.
“I remember hearing Kyler’s name over and over again at meets we were competing in around the Western Big 6 and I figured that meant I needed to work harder, get my name in there, too,’’ King said.
“That was back when I was a freshman, sophomore at Moline. Working with (Moline assistants Paul Carther and Adam Rasche), it wasn’t really until the end of my junior year that things really started to work for me.’’
Yodts recalled watching King compete at freshman and sophomore meets, remembering he had a somewhat unique form that stood out.
“I didn’t really get to know him until my senior year and we became good friends,’’ Yodts said. “In the Western Big 6, there are always good athletes and track programs, good multi-sport athletes and while we compete hard, I think there is good respect for each other.’’
Eventually, King and Yodts trained together at times in the throw circles behind Wharton Field House adjacent to Browning Field.
A friendship developed and the pair have been roommates and close friends throughout their college career.
King credits Yodts with helping him realize that an opportunity to compete for Northern Iowa was a possibility.
He had seen only minimal recruiting interest in high school, mainly from the University of Dubuque, when Yodts asked King if he wanted to ride along and attend a meet Northern Iowa was hosting at the UNI-Dome.
“We talked to (UNI throws coach Dan) O’Mara that day and he asked me if I had thought about UNI and we talked some more. He told me if I threw this distance there would be a chance for me to join the team here,’’ King said.
That turned into motivation, then results at the high school level, and ultimately a chance to be among the Panthers’ competitors in the throws.
“It couldn’t have worked out better,’’ King said.
Yodts thought about that over the weekend as well.
He was asked by UNI coach Dave Paulsen to represent his teammates when the team championship trophy was being handed out following the meet.
“Our team, we’ve always been a family and to see Darius do what he did, that’s been great,’’ Yodts said. “We’ve been at it a long time and it was good for both of us to have one last weekend in the Dome together like that. It was a lot of fun.’’
It is just the latest chapter in an ongoing friendship.
“When I look back over the past five years with our throws crew, we’ve had some phenomenal experiences since coming here as freshmen,’’ Yodts said. “The culture coach O’Mara brings to the program in the way he teaches and prepares us, it makes a difference.’’
Yodts came into the Missouri Valley meet seeded second in the weight throw.
“I had been struggling a bit with it until two weeks ago when we were competing in Ames, things kind of hit that day for me and I came in ready to go last week,’’ Yodts said. “My technique, it was better than it had been and I was able to get a good throw in.’’
Working his way back from shoulder surgery last spring, Yodts now turns his attention to the outdoor season and a goal of qualifying for NCAA regionals.
King’s indoor season isn’t over yet.
He finished the season ranked ninth in the NCAA in shot put, giving him a chance to compete in a trimmed-down 16-entry field at the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., beginning next Thursday.
King sees room to improve on his record-setting throw at the Missouri Valley meet.
“The goal this season is to be an all-American and I’ll need to improve to make that happen,’’ King said.
He competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships two years ago and counts on that experience benefitting him next week.
“It will come down to the little things,’’ King said. “An inch too high or an inch too low, going faster, going slower, all of that can make a difference. I feel like going to nationals my sophomore year, that helps now. I can just go compete.’’