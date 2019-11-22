10 @ 10: Kinnick Stadium bids farewell to Hawkeye seniors

Bringing the hype, bringing the emotions of Senior Day and bringing back a Hawkeye legend for the final home game of the 2019, it’s all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

1. The “hype guy’’ is ready to deliver again Saturday in his final home game.

Amani Jones has embraced that role this season for the Iowa football, energizing the huddle during pregame warm-ups to get the Hawkeyes ready to go for the day’s opponents.

It’s the same type of energy that Jones has brought to the field, first as a linebacker and this season from and end position on defense and on special teams in a senior season highlighted by a fumble recovery which secured Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State.

“I’m out there, going as hard as I can every play,’’ the Chicago native said, looking forward to the 11 a.m. match-up against Illinois.

He enjoys his pregame routine as well.