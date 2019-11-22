10 @ 10: Kinnick Stadium bids farewell to Hawkeye seniors

Bringing the hype, bringing the emotions of Senior Day and bringing back a Hawkeye legend for the final home game of the 2019, it’s all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. The “hype guy’’ is ready to deliver again Saturday in his final home game.
Amani Jones has embraced that role this season for the Iowa football, energizing the huddle during pregame warm-ups to get the Hawkeyes ready to go for the day’s opponents.
It’s the same type of energy that Jones has brought to the field, first as a linebacker and this season from and end position on defense and on special teams in a senior season highlighted by a fumble recovery which secured Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State.
“I’m out there, going as hard as I can every play,’’ the Chicago native said, looking forward to the 11 a.m. match-up against Illinois.
He enjoys his pregame routine as well.
“I’m looking into guys faces, seeing if they are ready or not,’’ Jones said. “When I look up and see them smile, looking at everybody all hyped up, I live for those moments.’’
2. Transfers have helped Illinois become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. Seven transfers from power-five programs joined the Illini roster this season including five who are playing this season as graduate transfers.
In addition to quarterback Brandon Peters from Michigan, defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku from USC, offensive linemen Richie Petitbon from Alabama and wide receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe of USC are on the field as grad transfers.
Linebacker Milo Eifler of Washington and wide receiver Donny Navarro of Valparaiso became eligible this season after transferring to Illinois a year ago.
“They’ve supplemented their team with a significant number of transfers, six of whom are starting right now and they have really provided that extra benefit,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Two additional transfers, tight end Luke Ford from Georgia and linebacker Derrick Smith from Miami (Fla.), are sitting out this season and will have multiple years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.
3. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carried the ball 13 times for a game-high 94 yards last weekend against Minnesota and coach Kirk Ferentz believes the freshman is capable of contributing more to a collection of backs he continues to praise.
“What he’s done so far, he’s responded positively, so it’s been really encouraging,’’ Ferentz said.
Asked if Goodson could be a 20-carry player for Iowa, Ferentz suggested, “We may find out.’’
4. Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore is among Hawkeyes looking forward to Saturday’s pregame Senior Day ceremonies, viewing his final home game as a chance to celebrate a successful career.
“This is going to be really emotional,’’ Lattimore said. “Seeing my mom and dad out there, I might cry. My family has always been there for me. My mom, she hasn’t missed a game. That means something to me. She has a special place in my heart.’’
5. Iowa kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette will jump into the second spot on a Big Ten career kickoff return list with his next return.
The list includes only returners who ran back 40 kicks. Smith-Marsette has 39 returns on his resume, averaging 27.9 yards per return.
Only one player in conference history has averaged more than 27 yards on returns.
Stan Brown from Purdue averaged 28.8 yards on 49 returns between 1968-70.
Currently sitting in second is Desmond Howard of Michigan, who averaged 26.9 yards on 45 returns for the Wolverines from 1989-91.
6. Earlier this week, Illinois coach Lovie Smith recalled Iowa’s 63-0 rout of the Fighting Illini in Champaign a year ago.
“We were embarrassed on our home turf. Iowa is a good football team and of course has an outstanding coach, outstanding program, so it will be a challenge for us to go on the road but we accept the challenge,’’ Smith said.
7. Desmond King will serve as Iowa’s honorary captain for the Illinois game.
The Los Angeles Chargers defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner as a Hawkeye will talk with the Hawkeyes today and will be with the captains at midfield for the coin toss prior to Saturday’s 11 a.m. game.
King holds the Iowa record with 51 career starts and tied the Iowa single-season record with eight interceptions in 2015, ranking fourth in career interceptions with 14.
King founded the King Kares Foundation in 2017, providing financial support to underprivileged families in Detroit, Iowa City and southern California.
8. The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes share 4-3 Big Ten records but because of its win over Wisconsin, Illinois remains alive in the Big Ten West heading into Saturday’s game.
“A lot of our goals are still there,’’ Illinois coach Lovie Smtih said. “But, it’s the same approach we take each week and that’s getting ready for the next opponent. It’s about winning one game this week, playing best football we’ve played all year. That’s where we are.’’
9. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz enters Saturday’s game with 95 Big Ten wins, tying Joe Paterno for fifth on the conference’s all-time list.
Ferentz will tie former Hawkeye coach Hayden Fry on that list with his next victory.
10. The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini share one trait.
Both have been dominant second-half teams this season.
Iowa has outscored its opposition 126-66 in the final two quarters of games while Illinois has outscored its foes 156-109 in the third and fourth quarters.