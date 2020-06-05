Late starts, reduced schedules expected for Bees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reduced schedules and delayed starting dates in all sports, including football, are part of a return-to-play plan announced by the NAIA on Friday that will impact athletic programs at St. Ambrose.

“The biggest thing at this point is that there is now some clarity from the NAIA,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said. “There is a plan and there are a lot of details to be worked out, but it does give our coaches an idea of where things are headed.’’

State and institutional guidelines will continue to dictate how everything ultimately plays out as sports return following the COVID-19 pandemic, but Holmes said Fighting Bees coaches can now begin planning with NAIA starting dates now announced.

The NAIA has been seeking input from conferences and institutions in recent weeks and initially expected to announce plans for the fall season on July 1, but following a meeting of its Council of Presidents Executive Committee on Wednesday opted to release its plans now.

“This gives the coaches some guidance and is a help for everyone,’’ Holmes said.

The guidelines include allowing practices in all sports to begin on Aug. 15 preceding compacted competition schedules.