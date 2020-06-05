Late starts, reduced schedules expected for Bees

Reduced schedules and delayed starting dates in all sports, including football, are part of a return-to-play plan announced by the NAIA on Friday that will impact athletic programs at St. Ambrose.
“The biggest thing at this point is that there is now some clarity from the NAIA,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said. “There is a plan and there are a lot of details to be worked out, but it does give our coaches an idea of where things are headed.’’
State and institutional guidelines will continue to dictate how everything ultimately plays out as sports return following the COVID-19 pandemic, but Holmes said Fighting Bees coaches can now begin planning with NAIA starting dates now announced.
The NAIA has been seeking input from conferences and institutions in recent weeks and initially expected to announce plans for the fall season on July 1, but following a meeting of its Council of Presidents Executive Committee on Wednesday opted to release its plans now.
“This gives the coaches some guidance and is a help for everyone,’’ Holmes said.
The guidelines include allowing practices in all sports to begin on Aug. 15 preceding compacted competition schedules.
In all sports other than football, three weeks of practice will precede a Sept. 5 starting date. Football teams will have four weeks of practice before being allowed to play their first game on Sept. 12.
With a compacted season, football teams will be allowed to play a nine-game schedule, down from 11, men’s and women’s soccer teams can play up to 14 games, down from 18, women’s volleyball teams can play on 22 dates, down from 28, and cross country teams can participate in seven meets, a reduction from eight.
The changes will impact St. Ambrose.
The Fighting Bees are currently scheduled to play 10 football games, 17 men’s and women’s soccer matches and compete on 26 dates in volleyball.
Holmes said competition within the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference will remain a priority for St. Ambrose soccer and volleyball teams.
He said discussions within the Mid-States Football Association have been held and will likely result in a revised football schedule for the Fighting Bees.
“We’ve asked our coaches to work through the rest,’’ Holmes said. “Some things, early-season games that were scheduled prior to that first official date, may just go away and the reductions will take care of themselves.’’
All of the NAIA plans start with a return-to-play threshold.
The goal approved by the executive committee this week would allow a sport to proceed with its season once approximately half of participating institutions receive clearance from local officials to return to competition.
For example, 95 NAIA schools offer football programs. When 47 of those programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA season would be authorized to begin.
The NAIA said the threshold was established to provide programs with competitive and championship-caliber experiences and avoid scheduling challenges and increased travel costs if a lower percentage of teams were able to compete.
The starting dates and preseason practice length requirements were established with input from administrators, athletic trainers and health care professionals.
The plan prohibits NAIA teams from practicing on all dates between June 4 and Aug. 14 and prohibits preseason scrimmages against outside competition but does allow individual conditioning activities to continue on-campus through Aug. 14 based on institutional guidelines.
Holmes said some St. Ambrose athletes, primarily international students, are currently working out at recently re-opened campus facilities.
In announcing its plans, the NAIA said the health and safety of its student-athletes remain a primary objective. Various options for protocols, including testing and screening for the coronavirus, are currently being studied and will likely be in place prior to the start of practices.
The organization said it plans to host all fall national championship events as currently scheduled, but will continue to revisit plans as needed.
It said at this time, there are no planned changes for winter sports.
