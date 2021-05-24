Laufenberg chases that 'one big throw'

Sydney Laufenberg has been waiting all spring for that special effort.
“I have been winning, I’ve won all but one meet, but I’m still waiting for that one big throw. It’s still out there,’’ said Laufenberg, an Illinois State senior.
She will chase that throw in the discus again beginning Thursday at the NCAA West Regional at College Station, Texas, part of a field of 48 entries in the event.
The qualifier for next month’s NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., is part of a competitive summer schedule for the Clinton native who expects to compete in the United States Olympic Trials.
Laufenberg has made strides in that direction throughout the spring season, making a steady progression toward that “big throw.’’
She inched closer by topping 56 meters at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships earlier this month, helping the Redbirds claim their seventh consecutive team title by winning the discus title at the league meet for the third time in her career.
Laufenberg also won Missouri Valley titles as a freshman in 2017 and a sophomore in 2018.
“It felt good to get that back and to help our team,’’ she said. “It was a great weekend.''
Laufenberg just missed establishing a conference record as well with her season-best throw of 185 feet, 11 inches during her final attempt of the meet.
The effort was the second best of her collegiate career, trailing only the school-record mark of 187-0 she recorded at the Ole Miss Classic in 2019.
Laufenberg went on to win second-team all-American honors in 2019, finishing 14th at the NCAA Championships in discus with a throw of 177-11.
In addition to winning the discus, Laufenberg also finished fifth in the hammer throw at the Missouri Valley Conference finals with a throw of 191-4.25.
After having the 2020 outdoor season canceled, Laufenberg chose to return for one last collegiate season with the Redbirds, looking to build off of the experience she gained two years ago.
She completed her Master’s degree in dietetics and nutrition earlier this month and has welcomed a return to normalcy in the competitive arena as well.
“After a year off, things came back slowly at the start, but things have been building from one week to the next and with the Olympic Trials out there after the college season, it’s feeling like a more typical year,’’ Laufenberg said.
Seeing familiar opponents who also chose to return for an additional year has been a welcomed situation as well.
“It’s created a sort of spirit that we’re getting through this together,’’ Laufenberg said. “The desire to win, that doesn’t change, but there is a camaraderie to it that feels a little different.’’
Laufenberg’s approach hasn’t changed.
Dating to when she was a three-time state champion for Clinton and Clinton Prince of Peace, Laufenberg has continued to work for the moment.
“Some throwers like to make that safety throw, but I’ve always believed that as long as you are focused and confident you should be able to come out, believe in yourself and deliver,’’ Laufenberg said. “That has always been my approach and that doesn’t change now.’’
That belief is part of how Laufenberg has been able to succeed ever since she first threw a discus, an experience that seems like a million miles away from where she is today fine-tuning preparations for NCAA competition.
She remembers the situation well, competing for the seventh grade track and field team at Prince of Peace.
With no place to practice field events, coaches routinely asked members of the team to give different field events a try when the team was competing in meets.
“We were at a meet in Camanche and the coach asked if I would do the shot and disc that day. I said ‘sure’ and went out and won both events,’’ Laufenberg said. “That was the day I went from being a runner to being a thrower. Never looked back.’’