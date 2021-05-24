Laufenberg chases that 'one big throw'

The effort was the second best of her collegiate career, trailing only the school-record mark of 187-0 she recorded at the Ole Miss Classic in 2019.

Laufenberg went on to win second-team all-American honors in 2019, finishing 14th at the NCAA Championships in discus with a throw of 177-11.

In addition to winning the discus, Laufenberg also finished fifth in the hammer throw at the Missouri Valley Conference finals with a throw of 191-4.25.

After having the 2020 outdoor season canceled, Laufenberg chose to return for one last collegiate season with the Redbirds, looking to build off of the experience she gained two years ago.

She completed her Master’s degree in dietetics and nutrition earlier this month and has welcomed a return to normalcy in the competitive arena as well.

“After a year off, things came back slowly at the start, but things have been building from one week to the next and with the Olympic Trials out there after the college season, it’s feeling like a more typical year,’’ Laufenberg said.

Seeing familiar opponents who also chose to return for an additional year has been a welcomed situation as well.