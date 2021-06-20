Lawrence will lead Bees' program

David Lawrence, a Moline native currently working as the director of instruction at the Davenport Country Club, has been named as the women’s golf coach at St. Ambrose.

Lawrence takes over a program which recorded its best finish in a conference tournament since 2010 when it finished second in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships in April.

At St. Ambrose, Lawrence replaces Joe Demory, who is leaving the Quad-City area to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.

“I look forward to continuing the growth of the program and building upon the foundation that coach Demory has built over the last few years,’’ Lawrence said. “I can’t wait to get to work.’’

An assistant coach with the women’s golf program at Augustana since 2014, Lawrence brings a lengthy resume of playing and coaching experience to the St. Ambrose program.

A PGA of America associate member, Lawrence has recorded more than 30 mini-tour victories in the United States and Europe since turning professional in 2012.

He set a course and tournament record with an opening-round 62 at the 2015 Illinois Open and earned his first start on the PGA Tour at the 2017 John Deere Classic.