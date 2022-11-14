 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALUMNI REPORT | MADI PARSON

League MVP Parson plans to come back for more

Madi Parson plans to return for a second senior season on the Coe College volleyball team, hoping to build on what transpired this fall in the first.

Parson was named as the most valuable player in the American Rivers Conference after helping lead the Kohawks to an unbeaten conference record and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III postseason tournament.

The pin hitter from Camanche enjoyed a dominant season for the Kohawks, fulfilling preseason expectations.

“We had big goals before the season started after watching how things were coming together in practice," Parson said. “We had a lot of good returning players and with the newcomers, you could tell we could become something special if we continued to work at it."

The Kohawks put together a 27-6 season that ended with an opening-round loss to 15th-ranked Wisconsin-Stevens Point in NCAA play last Thursday at St. Paul, Minn.

The loss followed an 8-0 conference season for Coe and a championship in the American Rivers postseason tournament.

“It’s been a good season," Parson said. "Right from the start, everybody on the team brought the right work ethic to the gym and a desire to become the best team we could be.

"All season, we did a good job of making people play at the tempo we wanted.’’

That led Coe to where it wanted to be, part of the NCAA tourney field.

“We didn’t just get there by chance. It’s been our goal since day one, something that has been part of the motivation and what we’ve been working toward every day at practice," Parson said.

Parson considers the postseason recognition she received to be a byproduct of the teamwork she saw throughout the season.

“Everybody on our team pushes us to be the best that each of us can become," Parson said. “I’ve been able to accomplish what I’ve done because we’re making each other better with the way we work at it in practice every day."

Parson led the Coe team with 58 aces this season and finished with 334 kills and an average of 2.69 kills per set, both second on the team.

She also performed on the defensive end of the court, finishing second on the team with 483 digs and an average of 3.9 digs per set.

In American Rivers play, Parson led the Kohawks in kills and aces.

“Without my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I’ve done," Parson said.

Parson believes a transfer senior and four freshmen have impacted the overall success of the Coe team and helped her maximize her performance.

“It’s been a unique group of freshmen," Parson said. “About two weeks into practice, they were already speaking up and they were not hesitant to say what we could do better. They came in ready to do the work and that helped make us all better."

She found the situation unique.

“I know when I was a freshman I didn’t have a lot of words," Parson said. “Over time, my teammates helped bring that out of me but this group will do great things here and I’m glad to be a part of it."

Parson plans to be part of it for one more season.

With the NCAA making an additional year of eligibility available to all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 situation, Parson plans to use that additional year to continue to compete not only in volleyball.

She also plays softball for Coe in the spring and welcomes the chance to participate in both sports as a fifth-year senior during the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m looking forward to coming back for one more year and making the most of it," Parson said.

She said coaches have been accommodating throughout her college career to make it possible to play both volleyball and softball, concentrating solely on whichever sport is in season.

“I tell people that it hasn’t been that much different for me than in high school. I’ve been allowed to focus on volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring and it has worked out well," Parson said. “The coaches have made it work and it’s been a great experience for me."

ALUMNI REPORT

* Olivia Lansing, a Loras midfielder from Davenport Assumption, has been named as the most valuable defensive player in women’s soccer in the American Rivers Conference after leading her team to 11 shutouts this season. The senior was joined on the first-team all-conference team by Loras forward Ryleigh O’Brien, a senior from United Township. They play for an 18-0-3 team which advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament with a 1-0 win Sunday over Ohio Northern. O’Brien scored five goals in a 7-1 first-round win over Wisconsin-Superior.

* Pleasant Valley alum Konnor Sommer ran a personal-best time of 30 minutes, 48.4 seconds for Iowa in the 10,000-meter NCAA Midwest Regional men’s cross country race at Columbia, Mo. The senior recorded a nearly three-minute improvement in his time from last year’s regional performance.

* Siena senior Michael Baer finished with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds to help his team claim the Albany Cup, rallying from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat Albany 75-62 in the rivalry game. The Bettendorf graduate collected four of his rebounds on the offensive end, including a pair which led to second-chance baskets which helped Siena pull in front 59-55. He also hit a jumper, had a steal and two assists during an 18-0 run which turned around the game.

*Got news? The Alumni Report highlights the work of former Quad-Cities area high school athletes competing away from home at the college level. If you have a suggestion for a future report, contact Steve Batterson at sbatterson@qctimes.com or (563) 383-2290.

