Learning how to win

The stage was all set. It was Nebraska at Illinois, the only Power 5 game in college football during what was called Week 0.
All eyes were on Champaign.
The oddsmakers picked the Cornhuskers to win by 7, a Las Vegas call that upset some of the Illini Faithful.
But, ask yourself, do you blame them?
This may rub some people the wrong way, but don't let it. Those not in the Illini family see Illinois as a basketball school. Why? Because the basketball program has had more sustained success over the last 30 years. Consistent 20-win seasons, often a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament, a couple Final Fours and one championship game. I am sure you get the idea.
The football program hired great coaches that you thought would turn things around. They all seemed to have one stellar year, then fall back to the bottom.
Ron Turner, Sugar Bowl appearance. Ron Zook, a Rose Bowl.
But regardless of the reason, in the end, they fizzled out.
The hiring of former head coach Lovie Smith was the perfect hire by athletic director Josh Whitman at the time. Like it or not, Smith is a man with high integrity, well respected by everyone in the coaching ranks.
Smith created a buzz around the football program that had ESPN, Fox and all other national media outlets talking about Illinois football again. But at the end of the day, Smith could not muster enough wins to keep his job.
The day Smith was relieved of his duties, I went public with my candidate to replace Smith: Bret Bielema, the former Wisconsin Badger football coach who was dominant for the Badgers. He was a mainstay in the bowl scene.
What Illinois needed was a college coach who had a history of winning long-term, the ability to recruit and the charisma to charm local and national media.
In Saturday's game against Nebraska, you felt that at some point Illinois was going to do Illinois things and find a way to lose the game.
That, however, did not happen.
What the country saw on Saturday was a coach who expects to win, one who could manage a clock. The team was prepared in all areas of the game. Gone were the “silly” penalties that typically cost Illinois a touchdown.
Arguably, the most impressive part after the game, you did not see the old Gatorade bath to the new head coach. Bielema, in several months, has changed the culture of Illinois football. When they take the field, they expect to win. Coaches will do their job, and the players will take care of their business.
After the game in his post-game news conference, Bielema spoke to us for just a little under 13 minutes. The single quote that stuck with me: "The mistake made today will be corrected the next time we take the field."
It seems practical, but not just looking for wins, but rather a way to get better and make Illinois a formidable opponent can only help the team long-term.
Illinois fans are tired of seeing teams pencil the Illini as the guaranteed win on their schedule.
Why was it important to hire Bielema? Sources close to the Iowa program felt that when Iowa's legendary head coach Kirk Ferentz retired, the Hawkeyes' first stop would be Bret Bielema as his replacement.
This win was a great start. If Illinois is to be taken seriously in college football, a game Saturday against UT-San Antonio — a good opponent but one against which the Illini will be favored — is a chance to make a mark, not just by going to 2-0 but by not making it close.