Learning how to win

The stage was all set. It was Nebraska at Illinois, the only Power 5 game in college football during what was called Week 0.

All eyes were on Champaign.

The oddsmakers picked the Cornhuskers to win by 7, a Las Vegas call that upset some of the Illini Faithful.

But, ask yourself, do you blame them?

This may rub some people the wrong way, but don't let it. Those not in the Illini family see Illinois as a basketball school. Why? Because the basketball program has had more sustained success over the last 30 years. Consistent 20-win seasons, often a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament, a couple Final Fours and one championship game. I am sure you get the idea.

The football program hired great coaches that you thought would turn things around. They all seemed to have one stellar year, then fall back to the bottom.

Ron Turner, Sugar Bowl appearance. Ron Zook, a Rose Bowl.

But regardless of the reason, in the end, they fizzled out.

The hiring of former head coach Lovie Smith was the perfect hire by athletic director Josh Whitman at the time. Like it or not, Smith is a man with high integrity, well respected by everyone in the coaching ranks.